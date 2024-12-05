'It is a luxury...': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says Narayana Murthy’s '70-hr workweek' ignores real life

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s endorsement of a 70-hour workweek has reignited the debate on work-life balance, drawing sharp criticism from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaking out against Murthy’s comments on "overwork culture," Gogoi emphasized the importance of personal responsibilities and equitable labor within households, calling Murthy’s perspective outdated.

Taking to social media, Gogoi wrote, “I disagree with Narayana Murthy on work-life balance. Life is about looking after your children, teaching them, caring for elderly parents, being there for friends, and managing your home. This is as much a man’s job as a woman’s.” He argued that work-life balance is not just a matter of personal preference but a challenge faced by many, particularly women, who have traditionally shouldered the burden of both professional and personal responsibilities.

I also disagree with the view of Shri Narayan Murthy ji on work-life balance.



After all what is life but looking after your children, cooking for them, teaching them, taking care of your elderly parents, being there for your friends in their times of need, making sure that your… https://t.co/h3B9G8Lx0f — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 4, 2024

In his post, Gogoi critiqued the notion that working longer hours leads to greater productivity, pointing out that modern families require men and women to share household and caregiving duties equally. He further noted that working women often lack the luxury to separate life from work, a privilege traditionally afforded to men, but increasingly untenable in today’s world.

Murthy, speaking at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, had described work-life balance as an indulgence, advocating relentless work hours to propel India’s economic rise. His comments sparked backlash online, with users and public figures alike disagreeing. One user wrote, “Employees are not slaves. Working longer hours doesn’t mean better productivity. Women don’t have the luxury of working 70/80 hours a week either.”

Gogoi’s response calls for a rethinking of workplace expectations and societal roles, urging a more egalitarian approach to work and life.