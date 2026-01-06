Noida Extension vs Siddharth Vihar: Which location offers more value for money?

Noida Extension vs Siddharth Vihar real estate: Noida Extension and Siddharth Vihar are two adjacent real estate hotspots located along sides of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The microcity of Noida Extension was mooted by the Greater Noida Authority in the 1990s. In September 2012, the Greater Noida Authority gave a fresh start to development of the location after resolution of land acquisition disputes.

Noida Extension or officially called 'Greater Noida (West)' is spread over nearly 3,635 hectare or 36.35 square kms. The micromarket is situated 4-5 km from Sector 121, Noida. The road from Sector 121 that crosses Hindon river reaches Sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 16B, 16C, 10, 12, Techzone, Knowledge Park 5, etc in Greater Noida.

Noida Extension comes under Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Of late, the area saw the entry of premium builder Group Sobha Ltd in sector 1. Apart from Sobha, other prominent builders in the area are Gaur Group, Gaurs Group, ATS, Godrej Properties, Ace Group, Eldeco, Mahagun, Gulshan, CRC Group, and Nirala World.

The area boasts of modern education facilities with several reputed schools. However, it lacks basic transporation facilities with residents left with no option but to use their personal transport for commuting. The metro line, which was offered as a bait to lure buyers by the builders during the last 15 years, is yet to be operational.

Average property rates hover around Rs 8,000 per square feet in apartments of Noida Extension.

On the other hand, Siddharth Vihar is located across just 5 square km in the Ghaziabad district. The nearest metro station is Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Metro Station, which is about 3.5 km away. It was developed by the UP Awas Evam Vikas Parishad.



South-based realty major Prestige Group recently launched its housing project along the Delhi-Meerut expressway. The premium builder's entry comes after the presence of housing projects such as The Prateek Group, Gaur Group (Gaursons), Wave Infratech, Apex The Kremlin and Truvae Fragrance Homes in Ghaziabad's premium micromarket. This location is nearer to Delhi as compared to Noida Extension, which makes it easily accessible via the Meerut Expressway.

Average property rates hover around Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,400 per square feet in apartments in Siddharth Vihar.

Here's a look at the prons and cons of the two locations and which one do housing experts and advisors prefer among the two.

Vishal Raheja, Founder & MD, InvestoXpert Advisors said, "Siddharth Vihar offers stability, rental traction, and predictable returns, whereas Noida Extension is suited for investors targeting higher capital appreciation over time. The ideal investment choice ultimately depends on individual risk appetite, timelines, and return objectives. Siddharth Vihar’s growth has been strongly supported by its proximity to Delhi, seamless access via NH-24/NH-9, and improving regional infrastructure such as the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and proposed RRTS connectivity. Its relative affordability compared to mature micro-markets such as Indirapuram and central Noida has positioned it as a viable choice for end-users seeking value without compromising on connectivity or urban conveniences. This has translated into consistent price appreciation, with average rates rising from approximately Rs 4,500 per sq ft in 2021 to nearly Rs 9,200 per sq ft currently, reflecting steady demand and a maturing market profile.

Noida Extension, on the other hand, represents a scale-driven, high-growth market. Supported by larger land availability, expanding road infrastructure, and proximity to commercial hubs in Greater Noida West, the corridor has witnessed sharp appreciation from around Rs 3,900 per sq ft in 2021 to about Rs 9,300 today.

According to MagicBricks Research, Siddharth Vihar emerges as the stronger return generator over the last 12 months and through 2025. Capital values in Siddharth Vihar have appreciated by around 23–24% year-on-year, almost double the 12–13% growth recorded in Noida Extension. Notably, this appreciation has come despite Siddharth Vihar operating at a higher base price of approximately Rs 9,800 per sq ft, compared to about Rs 8,600 per sq ft in Noida Extension, highlighting stronger market confidence and faster price discovery.

From a supply perspective, both markets have seen similar levels of new supply addition (around 24% YoY). However, the key differentiator lies in how the market has absorbed this supply. Siddharth Vihar has translated fresh inventory into meaningful price appreciation, indicating healthier absorption quality and stronger end-user conviction. Noida Extension, on the other hand, continues to face pricing pressure from its large and price-sensitive supply pipeline, which has capped upside despite comparable inventory growth.

Rental yields remain marginally higher in Noida Extension at around 2.45%, versus approximately 2.4% in Siddharth Vihar. However, the yield advantage in Noida Extension is insufficient to offset the significant gap in capital appreciation. Siddharth Vihar’s return profile is therefore more appreciation-led, with rental income acting as a secondary stabiliser rather than the primary driver, the research noted.

Pyush Lohia, Director at Lohia Worldspace said, "Over the last five to six years, Greater Noida West has witnessed steady value growth driven by end-user demand, improving social infrastructure, and the emergence of retail and commercial developments. This maturity translates into better liquidity, stable rental yields, and predictable returns, making it well-suited for investors seeking medium-term stability.

Siddharth Vihar, on the other hand, is at an earlier but promising stage of development. With relatively lower entry prices and rapid infrastructure progress, the micro-market offers strong scope for long-term capital appreciation."

Pawan Sharma, Managing Director, TRG Group said, "As per market trends, the property prices in Ghaziabad have experienced an overall appreciation of around 139% since 2019. Siddharth Vihar, in particular, has witnessed price appreciation ranging between 30% and 67% over the last two years, with the onset of improved connectivity and rising demands from both investors and end-users. Similarly, property prices in Noida Extension have seen incremental appreciations, with the average property price appreciating from the range of Rs 3,200–Rs 4,800/sq ft in 2020 to the range of Rs 5,000–Rs 7,500/sq ft in 2025, registering an annual growth rate of 10% and 12% consistently. The overall residential price appreciation in the larger Noida/Greater Noida area has touched 98% in the last five years. Based on these factors, Siddharth Vihar is the better destination for value maximization, and price appreciations in the highly affordable and mid-range demanding property destination of Noida Extension stand at higher percentages."