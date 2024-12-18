PMAY 2.0: How can apply for new homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana online? Here are the steps

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0: The second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY 2.0) has been launched by the Centre with the aim of providing financial assistance for housing to economically weaker sections (EWS) and middle-class families residing in urban areas. On August 9, 2024, the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the scheme, designed to assist EWS and middle-class families in urban areas. As part of PMAY 2.0, the government intends to construct 1 lakh new houses, with each unit receiving a financial subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs reported that 1.18 lakh houses were approved in the previous phase of PMAY-Urban, with over 8.55 lakh houses successfully completed and handed over to the recipients. The scheme will be executed through several components, including:

> Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC)

> Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)

> Affordable Rental Housing (ARH)

> Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS)

The online application process for 1 lakh new households under PMAY-U 2.0 has been initiated. Eligible individuals can now submit their applications online.

Required Documents for Application

Personal and family details of the applicant

Active bank account linked to Aadhaar

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Land documents (if seeking financial assistance for construction on personal land)

Application process

To apply for PMAY 2.0, follow these steps:

Visit the official website by going to https://pmay-urban.gov.in.

Locate the application option by clicking on the "Apply for PMAY-U 2.0" icon on the homepage.

Read the instructions carefully to understand the scheme guidelines before proceeding.

Check your eligibility by providing necessary details, such as annual income, to verify eligibility.

Verify your Aadhaar details by entering them for verification purposes.

Fill out the application form by submitting your address, income proof, and other required information.

Submit the form once completed and await confirmation of your application status.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a government-backed housing scheme aimed at providing affordable housing options for low and moderate-income individuals. The goal of this initiative is to construct 20 million affordable homes by March 31, 2022. It is divided into two components: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) for urban dwellers and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G and PMAY-R) for rural residents. The PMAY-U is overseen by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, while the PMAY-G and PMAY-R are managed by the Ministry of Rural Development.