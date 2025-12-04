Real estate: How influencers are redefining property market transactions

Real estate influencers have brought significant changes in stakeholders' approach toward the transactions. These individuals have sparked a revolution, transforming the conversation around property from mere advertisements into a lively, educational and community-focused experience.

Compared to the bland property listings that reflected in social media feeds, real estate influencers have reshaped the scene by promoting meaningful discussions, sharing valuable insights, and building real connections with their audiences.

Real estate influencers are not just agents or brokers; they’re passionate enthusiasts, experts on home renovations, market analysts, and, most importantly, great conversationalists.

The concept behind real estate influencers' success goes beyond just showcasing houses; it's about creating connections, solving problems, and engaging in thoughtful discussions. Their ability to connect is what makes them powerful. By sharing captivating content, hosting interactive Q&A sessions, and sharing personal stories, real estate influencers have succeeded in cultivating a sense of trust and community among their followers and prospective buyers and sellers.

Saurav Sharma, Founder of RealVisory, a Delhi-NCR based real estate consultancy firm said, "Real estate influencers today function as the new-age newspapers and hoardings. They are not just content creators but demand engines. In Noida and Gurugram, 25–30% of new-launch enquiries now originate directly from influencer-led videos on YouTube and Instagram. This is transforming how projects are discovered and how trust is built. Buyers no longer depend on site visits or sales-pitch ads, they respond to credibility, clarity, narrative and micro-analysis. Across Delhi NCR, influencers are driving absorption and in many micro-markets even outperforming long-established big brokerages. High-ticket transactions of even Rs 10– Rs 20 crore are now closing through digital influence, in a majority of cases without a single physical meeting. One of the big shifts is behavioural: buyers today spend 6–10 hours a week consuming real-estate content, which means half the convincing happens before they ever call an agent."

"The industry has recognised that influence is a measurable distribution channel. A single sharp video can generate 5,000–10,000 targeted prospects in 24 hours, equivalent to the footfall of a mid-sized property expo, except with zero logistical cost and perfect targeting. In fact, some developers privately admit that a top influencer’s video today delivers more discovery than an entire month of outdoor ads," adds Sharma.

Gaurav Sobti, Founder, Homegram said, "The real estate landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, and social media influencers are at the forefront of this change. With the proliferation of social media, people are seeking informed opinions on everything, including real estate. As a result, consultants who create engaging, informative content have become influential figures in the industry. They're leveraging their online presence to drive trends, sales, and even shape real estate policies.

As the industry evolves, real estate influencers are here to stay. They are not just salespeople; they are industry experts, strategists, and trendsetters. With a unique blend of sales acumen, social media savvy, and industry expertise, they are set to disrupt traditional real estate models and create a more informed, connected, and prosperous community."

The rise of real estate influencers marks a pivotal moment—a shift from one-sided pitches to open conversations, from transactions to genuine connections. They’re not just here for a fleeting moment; they’re architects of dialogue, mentors in the pursuit of dreams, and curators of a community where homes signify much more than properties; they symbolise a sense of belonging.