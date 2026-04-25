Real estate outlook: Are NCR and Kolkata leading growth story in 2026?

India’s real estate sector has entered 2026 on a stable footing, supported by resilient demand, strong supply expansion, and sustained institutional interest. The latest Real Estate Tracker – April 2026 highlights key trends that investors should factor into their allocation strategies over the near to medium term.

Office market fundamentals remain intact, with total leasing reaching 29.9 million sq ft in Q1 2026, marking a 6% year-on-year increase. A critical driver continues to be Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which now account for 48% of total leasing activity, up from 44% last year. This structural shift underscores India’s growing role as a global outsourcing and innovation hub, making commercial assets—especially Grade A office spaces—an attractive long-term play.

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Supply surge

Developers have responded aggressively to demand visibility, with new launches surging 154% YoY to 14 million sq ft. This sharp increase reflects improved balance sheets, better access to capital, and confidence in sustained absorption levels. However, investors should remain selective, focusing on developers with strong execution track records and low leverage.

Delhi-NCR and Kolkata outperform

Regional trends show divergent opportunities. NCR has emerged as a leader in new launches, while Kolkata recorded the highest quarter-on-quarter growth in leasing activity. On the pricing front, both NCR and Kolkata reported 15% annual appreciation, outperforming other cities. For investors, this reinforces the importance of city-level allocation rather than a broad-based approach.

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Residential market

Housing prices across major cities rose to an average of ₹14,633 per sq ft, with overall price growth of around 14% YoY. While demand has moderated slightly on a sequential basis, annual demand remains stable. This suggests that the sector is transitioning from a high-growth phase to a more sustainable cycle—favouring long-term investors over short-term speculators.

Housing demand

A notable structural trend is the rise of younger homebuyers, with 74% of buyers now under the age of 35. This demographic shift is influencing product design, unit sizes, and financing models. For investors, this translates into opportunities in mid-income and compact housing segments, particularly in urban and emerging suburban clusters.

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Capital flows

Institutional participation continues to deepen through REITs, QIPs, and private equity investments. Large transactions—such as Brookfield India REIT’s ₹26,000 million QIP and multiple PE deals involving global investors—highlight sustained confidence in Indian real estate. REITs, in particular, offer a liquid, yield-generating avenue for investors seeking exposure without direct property ownership risks.

Investor takeaway

For investors, the current cycle presents a balanced opportunity. Commercial real estate offers stability and income visibility, while residential markets provide capital appreciation potential, especially in high-growth corridors. A disciplined strategy should prioritise:

Exposure to Grade A office assets or REITs

Selective investments in high-growth cities like NCR and Kolkata

Focus on developers with strong governance and execution

As the sector transitions into a more mature phase, returns will increasingly depend on asset quality, location, and capital discipline rather than broad market momentum.