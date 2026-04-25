Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey marked the market regulator's 38th foundation day on Saturday, April 25, with a message that the future of Indian markets relies on technology-led evolution.

Addressing a gathering that included Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Pandey outlined a roadmap focused on regulatory simplification and high-tech market monitoring.

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"We will continue to invest in technology-led supervision," Pandey said, emphasising strengthening governance and risk management frameworks and capabilities

“There is a strategic focus on capacity building. We recognise that the future of regulation will demand new skills - data analytics, technology, interdisciplinary thinking,” said Pandey.

“Technology is becoming a key enabler of our work,” the SEBI chief noted, adding that it ranges from advanced analytics and digital forensics to AI-enabled platforms and real-time monitoring to boost its oversight efficiency. To further streamline stakeholder engagement, the market watchdog has also recently rolled out new digital tools, including an e-adjudication portal and a Single Universal Platform for Communications (SUPCOMS).

The SEBI chief highlighted the sheer scale and transformation of the Indian marketplace, with over 5,900 listed companies alongside an investor base of more than 140 million unique participants. Pandey noted that market capitalisation has surged at a compound annual growth rate of around 15 per cent over the last decade, while mutual fund assets have swelled by over 20 per cent annually.

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“The corporate bond market continues its steady growth. And each year, the primary market facilitates capital formation of nearly Rs 10 trillion,” he said.

“We are seeing a new generation of investors entering the market—digitally connected, informed, and aspirational. Technology is reshaping trading, distribution, and advice. Capital flows are more global, and risks are more interconnected,” Pandey added.

Pandey also pointed to recent internal governance upgrades, noting that SEBI has implemented recommendations from a high-level committee regarding disclosures and conflict of interest to strengthen the institution from within.