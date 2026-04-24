Family of Shah Rukh Khan's manager buys 3 Bandra flats for ₹38.21 crore. Details here

Pooja Dadlani, long-time manager of Shah Rukh Khan, along with her husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and father Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has bought three apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area for a total transaction value of Rs 38.21 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartments are in a redevelopment project on Carter Road in a building named Varun. The deal has been split across the family, with Pooja Dadlani, her husband, and her father purchasing one apartment each.

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The three units are on a higher floor and were acquired from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, an arm of Lotus Developers. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft and an 81.16 sq ft balcony. The combined area of all three apartments is 4,776 sq ft.

The transactions were registered on April 21, 2026. The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.16 crore and a registration fee of Rs 90,000. The deal also includes six parking spaces.

The project is under construction, with possession expected in December 2028. CRE Matrix said the development follows a redevelopment model, with the builder having taken over the project after acquiring development rights from the Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited.

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Pooja Dadlani is among the better-known celebrity managers in Bollywood and handles Shah Rukh Khan's professional calendar, endorsements and public engagements.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan visited her Mumbai residence after its renovation. Dadlani had shared photographs of the home on social media, with interiors designed by Gauri Khan. The house featured a bright living area with mint-toned sofas, wooden furniture, indoor plants, a statement mirror and glass chandeliers.

The latest purchase adds three apartments in Bandra's Carter Road area to the family's name, with the registrations completed in April 2026 and possession expected in December 2028.