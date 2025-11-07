₹60 lakh loan, ₹19 lakh saved: This home loan trick slashed years off repayment

A small tweak in home loan strategy helped one borrower save over ₹19 lakh in interest, and finish his loan six years early, without paying a rupee extra. Sujit Bangar, founder of TaxBuddy.com, explains how a lesser-known loan variant called Home Loan OD made it possible.

In a LinkedIn post, Bangar compared two borrowers—Suresh and Ramesh—with identical ₹60 lakh loans but vastly different outcomes. Ramesh followed the standard route, earning meagre interest on his ₹8 lakh savings while paying full interest on his home loan. Over 20 years, he paid nearly ₹65 lakh in interest.

Suresh, on the other hand, opted for a Home Loan OD or Super Saver account. His ₹8 lakh was parked in an overdraft-linked loan account, which immediately reduced his interest-bearing principal to ₹52 lakh. His EMIs stayed the same, but he effectively earned 9% on his parked funds by reducing the interest charged on his loan.

The result: Suresh closed his loan in just under 15 years and saved ₹19.25 lakh in interest—all while keeping full access to his money. “You can withdraw any time, and every rupee parked reduces your daily interest,” Bangar noted.

While such loans typically carry a slightly higher interest rate—about 0.25 to 0.5% more than regular home loans—the benefit of reducing the effective loan balance daily often outweighs the premium. “It’s like having a loan that rewards your cash flow management,” said Bangar.

The key, he explains, is how idle savings—normally earning just 2.5%—can instead slash loan tenure and cost when routed smartly.

For borrowers with stable incomes and surplus liquidity, Home Loan OD accounts offer a powerful way to save lakhs without changing EMI commitments or sacrificing flexibility.