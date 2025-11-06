Tougher immigration rules for Indians: US, UK, Canada, Australia raise bar for work, study visas

The dream of studying or working abroad, once a clear-cut pathway, is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate. From the United States to Australia, countries are tightening visa policies with steep fee hikes, higher salary thresholds, and fewer opportunities for international students and workers, especially those from India.

In the past two years, governments across major destinations like the US, UK, Sweden, Canada, and Australia have quietly raised the barriers for skilled workers and students. These changes are forcing Indians to reconsider their plans, budgets, and timelines, shifting the once predictable "study, work, settle" route into a complex maze with unclear exits.

United States: The $100,000 H-1B Fee and Rising Challenges

The US has made headlines with a dramatic shift in its H-1B visa policy, imposing a one-time fee of $100,000 for new petitions, effective September 21, 2025. This isn’t just about the fee hike; it signals deeper complications: longer green card backlogs, tougher status-change processes, stricter social media vetting, and limited travel flexibility for visa holders.

India, which dominates the H-1B pool, faces the most significant impact, with the fee hike pushing employers to rely more on domestic talent and offshore staffing rather than hiring foreign workers.

United Kingdom: A Higher Salary Bar for Skilled Workers

In the UK, new immigration rules from July 22, 2025, have raised the salary threshold for skilled workers from £38,700 to £41,700 annually. Additional salary bands have also been introduced for PhD-relevant roles and new entrants. Along with the salary hikes, the UK now requires jobs to be at a graduate level or above for visa eligibility. This makes post-study opportunities harder for international applicants, effectively narrowing the pathways for students and workers hoping to make the UK their new home.

Sweden: Tightening Work Permits with Increased Salary Requirements

Sweden has followed suit with its own set of new restrictions. Starting November 1, 2023, applicants for work permits must earn a minimum of SEK 27,360 per month (80% of the median salary). This figure will rise to SEK 29,680 in June 2025 and further increase to SEK 33,390 in June 2026. Many mid-level jobs, previously accessible to international workers, now fall below the new salary threshold, pushing them out of reach for many aspiring migrants.

Canada and Australia: Immigration Approvals Cut Back

Canada is looking to reduce its immigration approvals by 10-16% in 2025, a move that will affect both students and skilled workers. Meanwhile, Australia has also made drastic cuts, with student visa issuance dropping by 34% in FY24. Higher fees and stricter controls are part of the government’s plan to reduce net migration by 2025, making it harder for international students to find opportunities.

Why It Matters for Indian Migrants

These developments are especially impactful for Indian students and workers. Rising visa costs, higher eligibility standards, and shrinking opportunities have three key consequences:

Higher Costs of Entry: From the US fee hikes to the UK’s new salary requirements, the costs associated with studying and working abroad are rising across the board. Shrinking Work Pathways: The "study, work, settle" pathway is under pressure as countries impose more restrictive policies on work visas and post-study options. Shifting Destinations: Countries once seen as accessible now prefer higher-paid roles or domestic workers, making it harder for international migrants to find opportunities.

What Should You Do Now?

