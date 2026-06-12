₹7 crore as rent! Shreyas Iyer signs 3-year deal for a luxury apartment in Worli

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has rented an apartment in Mumbai’s Worli for three years at a total rent of ₹7.14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Worli is among India’s costliest residential real estate markets.

The apartment is in Artesia, a residential building in Worli. According to the documents, the flat measures about 3,875 sq ft and comes with four car parking spaces. The transaction was registered on June 10, 2026, with a stamp duty payment of ₹1.84 lakh and registration charges of ₹1,000.

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The lease tenure is 36 months. The monthly rent is ₹18.50 lakh in the first year, rising by about 7% to ₹19.79 lakh in the second year and by a further 7% to ₹21.18 lakh in the third year. Based on this, the cumulative rental value for the full lease term works out to ₹7.14 crore.

The apartment has been taken on lease from Rmaesh Bhatia and Vijaya Bhatia.

The development comes after Iyer bought a commercial property in Mumbai’s Worli area for ₹2.9 crore. SquareYards described Iyer as one of India’s leading middle-order batters, who rose through domestic cricket and the IPL.

Worli remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential markets, with luxury towers, sea-facing homes and strong connectivity to key business districts including BKC, Nariman Point, Lower Parel and Fort. It also pointed to a recent marquee deal in the area, with Tanya Dubash of the Godrej Group reportedly buying a sea-facing apartment on Worli Sea Face for nearly ₹300 crore, at more than ₹2.50 lakh per sq ft.

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According to real estate experts cited by SquareYards, premium luxury apartments on Worli Sea Face are usually priced between ₹80,000 and ₹1 lakh per sq ft, while the most exclusive homes can go up to ₹2.80 lakh per sq ft or more.