Think land needs ₹10 crore? Advisor shows how ₹25 lakh and a JV can deliver 2X returns

Think land deals are only for ₹10-crore players? Real estate advisor Aishwaraya Shri Kapoor says a sharp ₹25L strategy can flip that belief—literally.

In a detailed post on Threads, Kapoor outlines what she calls the “Mini-REIT Land Strategy”—a structured approach where 4–5 serious investors can pool ₹25–50 lakh each, partner with a landowner, and flip plotted land to end users without the complications of CLU (Change of Land Use) approvals.

“You don’t need ₹5–10 Cr to play serious land games,” she writes. “You just need: a landowner with intent, a ₹1–2 Cr capital pool, clear paperwork, and zoning clarity.”

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Identify 1.5–2.5 acres on an urban fringe with clean title and decent surrounding infrastructure.

Step 2: Propose a JV to the landowner instead of outright purchase—investors handle mutation, mapping, fencing, and sales.

Step 3: Split sale proceeds—60–70% to the investor pool, the rest to the landowner.

By marketing agricultural plots (under 1,000 sq yd) as “farmhouse” land—with proper legal disclosures—investors bypass CLU, access high-demand price points under ₹50L, and avoid regulatory red tape.

Kapoor estimates a ₹1.5 Cr land parcel, when plotted and sold, can generate ₹4–5 Cr in revenue. After infra and legal costs, net returns of ₹2–3 Cr are possible—offering investors a potential 2X return in 12–24 months.

“The trick is not to act like a builder,” Kapoor explains. “You’re structuring like a mini-REIT—high trust, legal clarity, and exit-ready inventory.”

For salaried buyers, NRIs, and passive investors looking for land exposure without heavy debt or builder risk, this model offers a clean entry into the big league—on a ₹25L ticket.