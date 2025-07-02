Few sectors in India enjoy as much policy support and generous tax benefits as the real estate industry. Often dubbed the government’s “favourite child,” real estate continues to receive a slew of incentives that make it stand out from other asset classes — and insiders say this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

“The Indian government has a favourite baby, and it’s definitely the real estate sector,” says Sarthak Ahuja, an investment banker who tracks real estate investments closely. “They will keep making policies for its growth because it’s simply too important to ignore.”

One of the key reasons real estate remains in the government’s good books is the range of tax breaks available to investors and homeowners. “No other investment category gets the kind of tax incentives that real estate does,” Ahuja explains. “For example, there’s a 30% standard deduction on rental income. You don’t need to produce bills or proofs of expenses — it’s an automatic deduction that lowers your tax liability.”

Ahuja highlights another significant advantage: the ability to reinvest long-term capital gains from various assets into residential real estate to save on taxes. “You could sell stocks, gold, or any other capital asset, and as long as you invest the gains in a residential house, you can make those gains tax-free. That’s a huge benefit that other asset classes simply don’t offer.”

Home loan borrowers also enjoy a double tax advantage. “Both principal and interest repayments on housing loans are deductible from your taxable salary income,” says Ahuja. “Think about it — how many other personal expenses can you deduct from your salary for tax purposes? Real estate uniquely allows this, which makes it incredibly tax-efficient.”

Beyond tax perks, India’s demographic realities give further fuel to real estate growth. “India’s real estate growth is not just about our large population size,” explains Ahuja. “An average Indian household has nearly five members, compared to two or three in most developed nations. Over the next two or three decades, the government faces massive pressure to double the housing supply — not just for smaller families, but for millions who still don’t own a home.”

This demographic demand underscores why real estate is likely to remain a priority sector for policymakers and why predictions of a real estate “bubble” might be overstated. “Anyone who says India’s real estate is in a bubble can’t see what this sector will achieve over the next decade,” Ahuja asserts. “The need for housing and commercial infrastructure will be beyond anyone’s imagination.”

Adding to the sector’s importance is its role as a significant job generator. “Real estate is the second-largest employer in the country,” says Ahuja. “Given the skill levels of the masses, the government simply has to keep boosting this sector to ensure employment continues to grow.”

While real estate isn’t without risks, Ahuja believes the structural support it receives makes it a compelling option for investors. “If you’re looking for stability, long-term growth, and tax efficiency, real estate remains one of the strongest plays in India,” he says. “And knowing how to spot the right opportunities is crucial.”

Investing in real estate in India offers not only wealth-building potential but also significant tax advantages. From deductions on home loan interest and principal repayments to exemptions on long-term capital gains, real estate investors enjoy multiple ways to save on taxes. Strategies like buying to rent, flipping properties, or investing in REITs help maximize returns based on individual goals and risk appetite. Taxes like stamp duty, capital gains, and property tax are integral to property deals, but smart planning can reduce liabilities. Overall, real estate remains a popular choice for Indians seeking steady income, appreciation, and attractive tax benefits.

As India continues to urbanise and its economy expands, real estate seems destined to remain firmly in the government’s favour — a reality investors would be wise to note.