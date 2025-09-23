Yamuna Expressway property prices surge: Plots appreciate over 500%, apartments up 158%, show data

The Yamuna Expressway has rapidly transformed from a peripheral stretch into the hottest real estate corridor of NCR, recording unprecedented growth in both apartment and plot prices over the last five years. According to the latest RealX Stats by InvestoXpert Advisors, apartments along the corridor appreciated by 158% between 2020 and 2025, while plots witnessed an extraordinary five-fold jump of 536% during the same period.

The apartment segment has emerged as a resilient bet for end-users and investors alike. Average prices surged from Rs 3,950 per sq. ft. in 2020 to Rs 10,200 per sq. ft. in 2025. Even in years when broader NCR property markets corrected, the Yamuna Expressway continued to record double-digit growth, underscoring its strong demand base. In 2025 alone, the segment appreciated by 7.37% year-on-year, cementing its reputation as a steady housing option within the region.

Plots have outshined all other asset classes, with prices skyrocketing from Rs 1,650 per sq. ft. in 2020 to Rs 10,500 per sq. ft. in 2025. The five-fold appreciation—unmatched in recent NCR property history—reflects investor appetite for land due to limited supply, faster capital appreciation cycles, and flexibility of use. In 2025 alone, plots saw an annual growth of 12.31%.

Some of the most striking gains came from Chi 3, where land values rose more than ten times from Rs 1,200 per sq. ft. to Rs 12,950. Sector 22D and Chi Phi also delivered multi-bagger returns, with values climbing over 400% in five years.

Noida International Airport

The stellar performance is attributed to a confluence of large-scale infrastructure projects that have repositioned the corridor. The much-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar, scheduled for inauguration on October 30, 2025, is expected to be the single largest growth catalyst. Alongside, the UER-II expressway, YEIDA’s industrial townships, logistics parks, and the proposed Film City are accelerating the transformation of the Yamuna Expressway from a peripheral zone into a strategic growth hub.

Commenting on the findings, Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors, said: “The Yamuna Expressway has evolved into one of the most dynamic real estate corridors in NCR. The five-fold surge in plot values demonstrates investor conviction and the transformative impact of mega projects like Jewar Airport and UER-II. With industrial clusters, logistics hubs, and planned urban townships, the region is not just growing—it is shaping NCR’s future.”

With apartments crossing the Rs 10,000 per sq. ft. threshold and plots delivering unprecedented returns, experts expect the Yamuna Expressway to sustain its double-digit growth trajectory. The airport’s opening is likely to mark a watershed moment, unlocking the corridor’s next phase of development. From being dismissed as an outskirt stretch a decade ago, the Yamuna Expressway has emerged as NCR’s most promising real estate growth story, with investors and end-users alike betting on its long-term potential.