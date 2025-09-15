Business Today
News
personal finance
retirement planning
'6 policies, ₹19.5 lakh cover, no protection': The insurance trap many Indian middle class families face

The investor’s parents, like many, had been sold endowment policies — marketed as “safe plans” combining savings and life cover. The reality? Locked-in capital, surrender penalties, and dangerously low insurance coverage.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2025 3:31 PM IST
They thought they were protected, six endowment policies, years of premiums paid, but when their son finally examined the numbers, the truth hit hard: ₹1.3 lakh a year for just ₹19.5 lakh in cover and returns barely beating inflation.

This was the case brought to wealth advisor Vivek Singh, who shared the story on LinkedIn to highlight a widespread problem: Indian families stuck with outdated insurance products that do little to protect or grow wealth.

The investor’s parents, like many, had been sold endowment policies — marketed as “safe plans” combining savings and life cover. The reality? Locked-in capital, surrender penalties, and dangerously low insurance coverage.

“These plans give a false sense of security,” Singh wrote. “Most were sold protection, but got poor returns and minimal cover.”

Here’s what the family held:

  • Total Annual Premium: ₹1.31 lakh
  • Total Cover Across 6 Policies: ₹19.5 lakh
  • Expected Returns: ~5%
  • Surrender Values Today: Ranging from ₹60,000 to ₹1.8 lakh

Singh outlined a 3-step approach for untangling such legacy portfolios:

Step 1: Protect.
Before touching existing policies, take a proper term cover. It’s cheaper, offers high coverage, and creates a safety net.

Step 2: Untangle.
Review each policy's surrender value, maturity date, and potential loss. Singh advised holding two that were near maturity (2027 and 2028) to avoid forfeiting final bonuses. The rest? Exit selectively to free up cash.

Step 3: Rebuild.
Redirect those cashflows. Singh recommends a clean structure: equity for growth, debt for balance, and a liquidity buffer for emergencies. “Every rupee redeployed starts compounding correctly,” he said.

He likens endowment plans to leaky buckets: you keep pouring in money, but much of it seeps away — through low returns, commissions, and inflation loss.

“Financial clean-up isn't about recovering the past,” Singh noted. “It's about designing a future where every rupee knows its job.”

And what stood out? The investor didn’t flinch. “He was willing to face the mess head-on. That’s rare — but that’s how you begin real wealth building.”

