'80% of Indians may outlive savings': Middle-class future in peril, warns wealth advisor

Over 80% of Indians risk outliving their savings in retirement—and the hardest hit is the middle class.

A new financial wake-up call warns that India’s middle class—EMI-bound, bill-juggling, and budget-conscious—faces a brewing retirement crisis. According to a recent survey, more than four in five Indians could run out of money after they stop earning, with the middle-income segment especially vulnerable.

“We’re not talking about a future problem. It’s already here,” wrote Mohit Beriwala, a wealth advisor, in a LinkedIn post. “It’s not about how much you earn. It’s about how long your money lasts after you stop earning.”

Despite decades of work, mortgage payments, school fees, and family sacrifices, most middle-class Indians approach retirement with no pension, no fallback plan, and little to no savings strategy.

A typical middle-class budget—rent, groceries, internet, insurance, utilities—leaves little room for long-term savings. Whatever’s left often goes into low-interest savings accounts, vacations, or emergencies, rarely into structured retirement investments.

That gap becomes a crisis after 60, when regular income stops but expenses continue to climb. Inflation in India averages 6–7%, meaning today's ₹1 lakh monthly expense could double in a decade. Medical costs are growing even faster, with healthcare inflation topping 12% annually.

To avoid financial freefall, Beriwala urges the “15% Rule”: invest 15% of gross monthly income exclusively for retirement. Not for weddings. Not for vacations. Just for a secure post-retirement life.

He recommends a three-pronged investment approach: equity mutual funds for long-term growth, provident funds for safety, and corporate NPS for tax benefits and stability.

The message is urgent: without planning, the post-retirement years could mean compromise, not comfort. “Retirement is coming, whether you plan for it or not,” Beriwala warned. “You don’t need a lottery to retire rich. You need a commitment to your future self.”