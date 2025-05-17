EPFO unveils digital-first reforms: Balance checks, smooth PF transfers, Aadhaar-linked updates, faster pensions; check details

If you are facing challenges while trying to access the EPF Passbook portal, don't worry! The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has many alternative methods to check your Provident Fund (PF) balance through SMS and missed call services. These options ensure that you can easily access your account information without any interruptions.

While the EPF Passbook portal is a user-friendly platform for monitoring PF balances and transactions, users may encounter access difficulties due to high traffic, scheduled maintenance, login errors, incomplete KYC Details.

To check your PF balance without internet access, EPFO offers two convenient options:

1. SMS Service

Ensure your UAN is active and linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details. Then send an SMS from your registered mobile to 7738299899 in the format: EPFOHO UAN ENG (replace ‘ENG’ with your preferred language code like HIN for Hindi or TAM for Tamil). This service is available in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali.

2. Missed Call Service

If your UAN is active and KYC is updated, simply give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your registered number. After two rings, the call will disconnect and you’ll receive an SMS with your latest PF balance.

EPFO 2025 reforms

The EPFO has unveiled significant changes aimed at improving services for its more than 7 crore active members in the organised private sector. The 2025 reforms include easier profile updates, streamlined PF transfers, and a centralised pension payment system, all designed to enhance digital accessibility and transparency.

> One of the most notable changes is the simplification of the profile updating process. Members with their Universal Account Number (UAN) linked to Aadhaar can now update personal details such as name, date of birth, and nationality online without the need for additional documentation. This development significantly reduces the administrative burden and speeds up the process for members, aligning with EPFO's goal to digitally empower its users. However, some older members whose UANs were created before October 2017 may still require employer approval for certain updates.

> Transferring Provident Fund (PF) accounts when changing jobs has also become less cumbersome. From January 15, 2025, the requirement for employer approval in most cases has been removed, expediting the process of transferring PF money to a new account. This change addresses a longstanding challenge for many employees and reflects a broader move towards making EPFO's services more user-friendly and efficient. The digitalisation of the joint declaration process further underscores this shift.

> The introduction of a Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS) marks another major reform. Operational since January 1, 2025, the CPPS enables direct pension payments to bank accounts via the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) platform. Previously, pension payments required the transfer of Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) between regional offices, often causing delays. The new system eliminates these delays, ensuring timely payments. Moreover, new PPOs are now required to be linked to UANs, facilitating the submission of Digital Life Certificates by pensioners.

> For employees seeking pensions based on higher salaries, EPFO has clarified the process, establishing a uniform approach for all. Those earning above the specified limit can now opt for a pension on their higher salary by making additional contributions. This reform enhances transparency and ensures that members are better informed about their pension entitlements. It also obliges private trusts not under EPFO's direct purview to adhere to similar processes, thereby standardising pension management across different platforms.

