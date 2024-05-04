Good news for pensioners! Centre launches Integrated Pensioners’ Portal. Check details here 

The Centre has recently started a port for pensioners in collaboration with Bank of India. The Integrated Pensioners’ Portal of Bank of India combines the pension processing and payment services of five banks into a single window.

In a statement, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) said the platform has been launched to digitalise pension services and enhance the welfare of pensioners. The move consolidates the pension processing and payment services of five banks into a single window for their services.

A major feature of the portal is that retirees can access their monthly pension slips, check the status of life certificates, submit Form 16, and view statements of arrears paid.

Besides, the pension portals of SBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank have also been intergrated with the Bhavishya portal. With this integration, the pensioners can access the single stop for services, where they can check their pension slip, status of submission of life certificate, due and drawn statement, Form-16, and others.

Digital empowerment of pensioners is being implemented through various means such as Digital Life Certificates and Bhavishya Portal. Bhavishya platform, a key component of the portal, aims to ensure end-to-end digitisation of pension processing and payment that commences from the retiree filing his or her papers online till the issue of the PPO in electronic format and going into the Digilocker.

What is an Integrated Pension Platform?

The portal is specifically designed to ensure complete digitisation of the pension processing and payment system. Its primary objective is to achieve transparency and efficiency in pension-related services. With this system, the pensioner's personal and service particulars can be captured, which enables the online submission of pension forms. Retirees will also be notified of the progress of their pension sanction through SMS or email, keeping them informed throughout the process.

The portal has a Bhavishya platform and CPENGRAMS an online complaint redressal system.

Bhavishya platform

On January 1, 2017, the ‘Bhavishya’ platform, was made mandatory for all central government departments. It platform ensures end-to-end digitisation of pension processing and payment and plays a crucial role in achieving transparency and efficiency in pension-related services.

The system captures the pensioner's personal and service particulars.

The forms for processing of pension can be submitted online. It keeps retiring employees informed of the progress of the pension sanction process through SMS/E-Mail.

The system obviates delays in the payment of pensions by ensuring complete transparency.

CPENGRAMS

The Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) is an online computerised system that has been developed with the objective of speedy redress and effective monitoring of the grievances besides providing fast access to the pensioners.

Pensioners can also appeal if they are not satisfied with the redressal of their grievance.