I'm 58 and need pension income. I want to know how can I claim EPS from EPFO?

I am 58 years of age. I want to know how to claim EPS from EPFO. Please help explain the procedure

Reply by Radhika Viswanathan from Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP

As per para 12 of the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995, an individual who is a member of the pension fund and has completed ten years of eligible service and retires on attaining the age of 58 years can claim the benefit of monthly pension.

Understand that in the given situation, the individual is 58 years of age, assuming that the person has retired after rendering atleast ten years of eligible service, he/she would be entitled to receive monthly pension from EPFO.

For this purpose, Form 10D needs to be submitted online from the unified portal using their login. Members need to ensure that their bank account (into which monthly pension will be credited) is linked with UAN. Copy of bank passbook/ canceled cheque needs to be uploaded as part of filling Form 10D. Submission of this form is through generation of Aadhaar OTP, therefore the mobile number linked to Aadhaar has to be active.

Steps to Claim EPS

Check Your EPF Balance: You can do this online through the EPFO member portal or by visiting your nearest EPFO office.

Complete Form 10D: This form is specifically for claiming pension. You can download it from the EPFO website or obtain it from your nearest EPFO office.

Submit the Claim: You can submit the claim form either online through the EPFO member portal or offline at your nearest EPFO office.

Log in to the EPFO member portal.

Go to the 'Online Services' section.

Select 'Claim (Form 31, 19, 10C & 10D)'.

Fill in the required details and submit the claim.

