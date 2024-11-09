Jeevan Pramaan Patra: How can pensioners submit life certificates offline and online; check steps to apply 

The Central government has initiated a month-long campaign for pensioners to submit the annual digital life certificates (DLC) in November. This campaign, known as DLC Campaign 3.0, is being conducted by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) in 800 cities and districts. The goal is to assist millions of senior citizens, including pensioners from central and state governments, EPFO, and autonomous bodies, in submitting their DLCs through digital means or doorstep services. Additionally, door-to-door support will be provided for super senior pensioners.

In 2022, the DoPPW organized a campaign in 37 locations, resulting in the generation of 1.41 crore DLCs. Building on this success, the campaign in 2023 has been expanded to 100 locations, with over 1.47 crore DLCs generated so far.

However, pensioners who are 80 years of age or older have the opportunity to submit their life certificate or 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' from October 1 to November 30. This special provision has been put in place by the government to provide extra time for elderly pensioners. It is important to note that although there is a specific submission window for seniors, the deadline for all pensioners, including seniors, is still November 30.

What is Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service introduced by the Government of India for pensioners. Jeevan Pramaan Patra has made pension disbursement more efficient, secure, and convenient for millions of pensioners in India by leveraging technology to ensure timely pension payments without the traditional bureaucratic hurdles.

In the Pension System, updating the Life Certificate ensures prompt disbursement of the pension and any outstanding arrears in the upcoming payment cycle.

If a Life Certificate is not submitted for a period of three years or more, the pension will only resume upon approval from the relevant authority via the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), following the necessary protocols.

Purpose: It aims to simplify the process for pensioners to provide proof of their existence (life certificate) to continue receiving their pension without the need for physical submission of documents or personal visits to pension disbursing agencies like banks or post offices.

Eligibility: Pensioners from the Central Government, State Government, or any other Government organization can benefit from this service.

Biometric Authentication: Uses the Aadhaar platform for fingerprint or iris scanning to authenticate the pensioner's identity.

Digital Life Certificate: Once authenticated, a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) is generated. This certificate is stored in a Life Certificate Repository, making it accessible anytime for both the pensioner and the Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA).

How to apply life certificates online and offline

Guide for Face Authentication of DLC using Jeevan Pramaan app:

> Download Aadhaar Face RD App

> Access the Google Play Store and download the 'Aadhaar Face RD' app.

> This application, developed by UIDAI, facilitates the backend processes for Jeevan Pramaan.

> Make sure to install the most recent supported version (3.6.3) of the AadXX Face RD app.

Operator Authentication

> Launch the Jeevan Pramaan app on your device.

> You will be directed to the 'operator authentication' page.

> Input your Aadhaar, mobile number, and email address.

> Check the Aadhaar box and click on 'Submit'.

OTP Verification

You will be sent an OTP to the mobile number and email registered with us.

Please enter the OTP to verify your contact information.

First Face Scan

Following verification, you will need to input your name as recorded in Aadhaar.

The application will request access to your camera for scanning your face.

To continue, kindly grant all necessary permissions.

Pensioner Verification Process

Upon facial scanning, you will proceed to the pensioner authentication page.

Provide your Aad number, mobile number, and optionally your email ID.

Click 'Submit' and await another OTP on your mobile for verification.

Pensioner Information

Upon OTP submission, complete the required pensioner details including:

Name, type of pension, PPO number, Pension account number.

Choose your disbursing agency.

Review necessary declarations and submit the form.

Final Verification

You will be prompted for a second face scan for pensioner verification.

Once the scan is successful, your Digital Life Certificate submission will be confirmed.

A Pramaan ID and PPO number will be provided as an acknowledgement number on your mobile screen.

Offline submission

The certificate should be submitted to designated locations such as banks, post offices, or other specified venues. Super-senior pensioners aged 80 and above have the option to submit the certificate in either October or November annually. The certificate is valid for one year or until November 30th of the following year.