Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Three days to Nov 30 deadline. What happens if you fail to submit the certificate?

Life certifcate: Jeevan Pramaan is a digital service equipped with biometric technology tailored for pensioners. This facility is available for pensioners from various government sectors including Central Government, State Government, and other government organisations, providing them with the opportunity to access and utilise this service.

As the November 30, 2024 deadline approaches, pensioners are reminded to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra (Life Certificate) to ensure timely pension payments. Failure to submit the certificate on time may result in delays in receiving pension payments for the upcoming months.

To submit the Life Certificate, pensioners have the option to visit bank branches, utilise doorstep banking services, or use the Jeevan Pramaan app for online submissions. Once the certificate is received by the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC) and processed in the next pension cycle, payments will resume as usual. It is essential for pensioners to act promptly to avoid any disruptions in their pension payments.

Annual life certificate

The Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate designed for pensioners, utilising biometric technology and Aadhaar-based verification. This certificate, verified through the pensioner's Aadhaar number and biometrics, holds legal recognition under the IT Act.

By submitting the Digital Life Certificate to the Pension disbursing Authority, pensioners can readily verify their status as living individuals, streamlining the pension disbursal process. It should be noted that pension payments for the month of December onwards will not be released to the pensioner.

Importance of Submitting Jeevan Pramaan Certificate

Submitting the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate is essential for the timely disbursement of pension and any pending arrears in the Pension System. Failure to submit the Life Certificate for three years or more will result in a delay in pension payments, requiring approval from the competent authority through the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO). It is important to ensure that the Life Certificate is updated regularly to avoid any disruptions in pension payments.

Instructions for Applying Life Certificates Online and Offline

To authenticate your Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using the Jeevan Pramaan app, follow the steps below:

> Download the Aadhaar Face RD App:

> Go to the Google Play Store and download the 'Aadhaar Face RD' app.This app, developed by UIDAI, supports the backend processes for Jeevan Pramaan.

> Ensure that you install the latest supported version (3.6.3) of the Aadhaar Face RD app.

> Operator Authentication: Open the Jeevan Pramaan app on your device.

> You will be guided to the 'operator authentication' page.

> Enter your Aadhaar, mobile number, and email address.

> Tick the Aadhaar box and click on 'Submit'.

> OTP Verification: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email linked to your account.

> Input the OTP to confirm your contact details.

Face Scanning for Verification

After confirming your identity, please enter your name as registered in Aadhaar.

Grant the application access to your camera to scan your face.

To proceed, please allow all required permissions.

Pensioner Verification Procedure

Once your face has been scanned, you will be directed to the pensioner authentication page.

Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and optionally your email ID.

Click 'Submit' and wait for another OTP to be sent to your mobile for verification.

Pensioner Information

Upon OTP submission, please provide all necessary details for pensioners, including:

Name

Type of pension

PPO number

Pension account number

Select your preferred disbursing agency.

Carefully review and submit the required declarations.

Final Verification

You will be prompted for a second facial scan for pensioner verification.

Upon successful verification, your Digital Life Certificate submission will be confirmed.

An acknowledgment number, including Pramaan ID and PPO number, will be provided on your mobile screen.

Submission in Person

To guarantee the submission of the certificate, it must be presented at designated locations, including banks, post offices, or other specified venues. Individuals aged 80 and older can choose to submit their certificate in either October or November every year. The certificate remains valid for one year or until November 30 of the subsequent year.