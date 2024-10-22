Pension for govt employees: New single pension form to ease claim filing process. Check highlights 

The Central Government has recently introduced a new Single Pension Application Form 6-A for retired employees to submit their pension claims. Beginning November 16, 2024, this form can be filled out and submitted online through the Bhavishya and e-HRMS platforms starting October 15, 2024.

The new form, along with its integration with Bhavishya/e-HRMS, will be accessible to all Central Government Employees who are set to retire in December 2024 and beyond. The launch of this new form and its integration with Bhavishya/e-HRMS was done on August 30, 2024.

As per a notification issued on July 16, 2024, retiring central government employees are now required to complete the new Form 6-A online. All ministries and departments are urged to inform their relevant staff members about these updated instructions to ensure adherence to the new process.

Top points

> The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has rolled out a new pension application form, Form 6-A, for central government civil employees who are retiring.

> This updated form streamlines the process for submitting nominations related to pension arrears and pension commutation.

> Starting from November 16, 2024, Form 6-A replaces the previous Form 6 and includes all necessary information in a single application. Retiring employees must utilize this form for submitting their nominations, eliminating the use of the older Common Nomination Form (Form A).

> It is important to note that current pensioners and family pensioners will still be required to utilize Form A for any separate nominations made post-retirement or if adjustments to existing nominations need to be made.



All about pension application Form 6-A

According to the PIB release, "In this new form a total 9 Forms/Formats have been merged. The old Forms/Formats that have been merged are Form 6, 8, 4, 3, A, Format 1, Format 9, FMA and Zero Option Form. In order to incorporate this change, amendment to Rules 53, 57, 58, 59, 60 of CCS Pension Rules, 2021 have been made. The amendment has been notified following the due process of consultations with all the stakeholders such as Dept of Expenditure, Dept of Law & Justice, Controller General of Accounts, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Dept of Personnel and Training."

"This new form and related changes in the business process of Bhavishya, will be a game changer, on the one hand simplifies the pension form submission for the employee to a single sign only and on the other hand achieves the end-to-end digitisation of the entire process of pension processing till the start of pension payment after retirement. This paves the path towards paperless working in the whole process of pension. With a pensioner friendly User Interface, now the pensioner need not to worry about the forms which he has filled or might have missed," it added.

Things to note

The Government employee must update their family details by filling out Form 6-A at the time of retirement.

Unless exempted by a Government order, pension cases for Government employees will be processed online through Bhavishya/e-HRMS. Retiring officials using e-HRMS must submit Form 6-A online for superannuation cases. Retiring officials not using e-HRMS for cases other than superannuation must submit Form 6-A through Bhavishya.

The Government employee must ensure that Form 6-A is completed and submitted to the Head of the Office at least six months before their retirement date. If the form is submitted by their spouse or another family member, the employee will not be eligible for pension commutation until they themselves apply for it in accordance with the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981.

For Government employees retiring or already retired for reasons other than superannuation, Form 6-A must be submitted to the Head of Office immediately following the approval of retirement by the competent authority or once the retirement has taken effect, as applicable.

If the form is submitted by the spouse or another family member, the Government servant will not receive pension commutation benefits until they personally apply for it following the rules outlined in the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981.