Pension Guidelines: New updated rules for name, birth detail changes for these pensioners; check details

Pension Guidelines: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has introduced a standardised process to streamline updating names and dates of birth in Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) for retired personnel and their dependents. This initiative was implemented based on recommendations put forth by a Tri-Service Committee chaired by the Additional Director General of Military Personnel (Policy & Planning). The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) officially sanctioned the simplified procedure through a directive issued in October 2024.

In the past, the procedure for rectifying names or dates of birth in Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) differed among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The updated standardised protocol now guarantees uniformity across all three branches, easing the paperwork load for retired individuals and their families.

Key details

> Simplification of the correction process for PPOs and reduce the documentation needed. The revised steps for changing the date of birth are as follows:

> For retired individuals: Corrections to the date of birth of retired officers, JCOs, and ORs will only be accepted for genuine mistakes. These errors will be rectified using the commissioning letter or enrolment form as a reference.

> For Retired Individuals

Rectifications to the date of birth of retirees (officers, JCOs, and ORs) will solely be considered for authentic errors.

Such inaccuracies will be rectified using the commissioning letter or enrollment form as a reference point.

> For Dependents: To rectify or confirm the date of birth for dependents, the documentation needed includes:

> A self-certified copy of any of the following: PAN Card, Matriculation Certificate, Passport, ECHS Card, Driving License, Voter ID, or Aadhaar Card.

> A sworn declaration on non-judicial stamp paper validating the accurate date of birth.

> For children, a birth certificate from the Registrar, municipal authorities, local panchayat, or principal of a recognised school.

Procedure for Name Change

For Retired Personnel

If you are a retired personnel seeking corrections or amendments to your name, including surnames, first names, middle names, or spelling errors, please adhere to the following steps:

Submit a personal application.

Provide a Gazette notification (mandatory for officers, honorary commissioned officers, and JCO equivalent ranks). For ORs, submit an affidavit from a First Class Magistrate along with an advertisement in an English-language newspaper.

Include newspaper clippings from two national dailies.

Attach self-attested copies of your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card.

Provide details of your latest pension account.

Corrections to Surnames or Spelling Errors

> Submit a personal application.

> Attach self-attested copies of your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card.

> Provide an affidavit from a First Class Magistrate.

Changes to first and middle names

> Submit a personal application.

> Attach self-attested copies of your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card.

> Provide an affidavit from a First Class Magistrate.

> Include newspaper clippings from at least two national dailies.

Supporting documents and formats

To ensure clarity, the MoD has provided standardised formats for declarations, affidavits, and applications. These are detailed in the respective appendices of the policy document.

