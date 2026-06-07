Retire at 40 or keep working? ChatGPT's take on the FIRE movement in India

The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement has become increasingly popular among young professionals, especially those inspired by stories of people retiring in their 30s or 40s after building substantial investment portfolios. But is FIRE realistic for most salaried Indians, or is it, as CA Nitin Kaushik argues, largely a fantasy?

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The answer lies somewhere in between.

Why Nitin Kaushik has a point

Many FIRE calculations rely on the popular "25x annual expenses" rule, which assumes that a retirement corpus equivalent to 25 years of expenses can support a person indefinitely through investment returns.

The problem is that these models often assume inflation remains relatively stable and that expenses grow broadly in line with general consumer inflation.

For urban Indian households, however, the biggest expenses are often healthcare, education, housing, and lifestyle costs—areas where inflation can significantly exceed headline CPI inflation.

Healthcare inflation in India is frequently estimated in the double digits. Similarly, private school and higher education costs have risen much faster than overall inflation over the past decade.

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A 35-year-old retiring today must potentially fund 50-60 years of living expenses. During such a long retirement horizon, even small errors in inflation assumptions can create substantial funding gaps.

In my view, the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) is mostly a fantasy for 99% of the Indian salaried class.



Here’s why the standard math fails and what actually works instead. 🧵👇🏼#FIRE #FinancialIndependence #PersonalFinance #IndianFinance pic.twitter.com/zZrGPqP2Jw — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) June 5, 2026

This is where Kaushik's criticism becomes relevant. Many FIRE enthusiasts underestimate future expenses, overestimate investment returns, and fail to account for major life events such as medical emergencies, children's education, caregiving responsibilities, or prolonged market downturns.

Why FIRE is not entirely a fantasy

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At the same time, declaring FIRE impossible for 99% of salaried Indians may be too extreme.

India's growing middle class now has greater access to equity mutual funds, index funds, ETFs, and retirement planning tools than ever before. A disciplined investor who starts early, maintains a high savings rate, and remains invested in equities for decades can accumulate substantial wealth.

Consider a professional investing ₹1 lakh per month from age 25 and earning a long-term annualized return of 11-12%. Over 25 years, the corpus could potentially exceed ₹15-20 crore, depending on return assumptions and periodic increases in investments.

The mathematics of compounding remain powerful.

However, this version of FIRE looks very different from social media portrayals of quitting work at 35 and living on a beach.

The realistic version of FIRE

For most Indian professionals, the more achievable goal is not "Retire Early" but "Financial Independence."

Financial independence means reaching a stage where employment becomes optional rather than mandatory. You may continue working, but from a position of choice rather than necessity.

This could involve:

Taking lower-stress work

Starting a business

Becoming a consultant

Working part-time

Pursuing passion projects

Taking career breaks without financial anxiety

This approach aligns closely with Kaushik's idea of "financial leverage"—having enough assets to gain control over your time and decisions.

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What works best for salaried Indians?

A practical framework would be:

Build a 9-12 month emergency fund

Maintain adequate health and term insurance

Invest consistently in diversified equity funds

Avoid excessive lifestyle inflation

Increase SIPs with every salary hike

Aim for financial independence before early retirement

Keep some active income even after achieving FIRE

Is FIRE a reality?

FIRE is neither a complete fantasy nor an easy reality.

The dream of retiring permanently at 35 with a modest corpus is difficult for most salaried Indians because healthcare, education, and lifestyle inflation can erode retirement plans over time. However, achieving financial independence by one's 40s or 50s is entirely possible through disciplined investing, high savings rates, and long-term equity exposure.

The most sustainable version of FIRE in India is not about never working again. It is about reaching a point where work becomes a choice, not a financial obligation. That goal is far more realistic—and far more valuable—for the majority of salaried professionals.