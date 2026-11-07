Dhanteras 2026: NSE gold receipts hit record trading volume of 2.27 lakh units as demand surges

Dhanteras, traditionally considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold, also witnessed significant creation of fresh EGRs, indicating wider acceptance of exchange-traded gold instruments.

What are Electronic Gold Receipts?

Electronic Gold Receipts allow investors to hold and trade gold in dematerialised form through a regulated exchange platform.

Unlike physical gold, which requires storage and safekeeping, EGRs provide exposure to gold without requiring investors to hold the metal directly.

According to NSE, these instruments combine the intrinsic value of physical gold with the transparency, security and efficiency of the securities market.

EGRs also provide an avenue for bringing domestically available physical gold, including recycled gold, into the formal financial system.

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How are EGRs different from digital gold?

NSE highlighted that EGRs operate within a regulated market ecosystem, unlike several digital gold platforms that function outside the securities regulatory framework.

Exchange-based trading, standardised clearing and settlement mechanisms, and regulatory oversight provide a structured environment for investors.

The exchange said these features could strengthen investor confidence while encouraging wider participation in the organised gold market.

NSE on changing gold investment preferences

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said traditional gold ownership patterns were evolving as investors increasingly explored alternatives to physical purchases.

"Dhanteras is a celebration of wealth, prosperity and the enduring value of gold. Traditionally, the purchase of physical gold has been an integral part of this celebration," Krishnan said.

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He added that NSE EGRs allow investors to retain gold's intrinsic value in a more efficient and transparent form without necessarily holding physical metal.

Krishnan also emphasised the broader economic benefits of mobilising existing domestic gold resources.

According to him, converting domestically available and recycled gold into EGRs could strengthen India's organised gold ecosystem and potentially reduce dependence on imports.

DO READ: Can you convert NSE's Electronic Gold Receipts into jewellery or physical gold? Here's how redemption works

What does the record volume indicate?

NSE said the record trading volumes and fresh EGR creation during Dhanteras demonstrated increasing acceptance of regulated gold investment instruments.

The exchange expects wider participation from investors and market intermediaries as awareness grows.

The development also highlights efforts to integrate India's existing gold holdings into formal financial markets.

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