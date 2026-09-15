EPF Form 10C explained: Who qualifies for EPS withdrawal benefits? Check eligibility, service rules, documents & claim process

What is EPF Form 10C?

Form 10C is used to claim eligible EPS withdrawal benefits or apply for a scheme certificate. Unlike the employee's EPF contribution, the EPS component is funded by the employer.

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The form can be relevant when an employee leaves employment before completing 10 years of eligible service, depending on their age and circumstances. It can also be used to obtain a scheme certificate, which records the member's pensionable service and can be useful when joining another employer covered by EPFO.

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Who can use Form 10C?

Eligibility depends on the member's age and length of service.

Key categories include:

Members who resign before completing 10 years of service: They can claim eligible withdrawal benefits through Form 10C.

They can claim eligible withdrawal benefits through Form 10C. Members who turn 58 without completing 10 years of service: They can also claim withdrawal benefits under the applicable rules.

They can also claim withdrawal benefits under the applicable rules. Members aged above 50 but below 58: Those who have completed 10 years of service before turning 50 can be eligible for a scheme certificate.

Those who have completed 10 years of service before turning 50 can be eligible for a scheme certificate. Members meeting the age requirement but not the service requirement: They may need to use Form 10D to claim a reduced pension, subject to EPFO rules.

They may need to use Form 10D to claim a reduced pension, subject to EPFO rules. In case of death: A legal heir or nominee may apply for withdrawal benefits if the deceased member was 58 or older and had not completed 10 years of service.



What benefits does Form 10C provide?

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The main benefit is the ability to claim eligible EPS withdrawal benefits when a member has not completed the required service period for pension.

Form 10C can also provide a scheme certificate. This allows a member to retain their previous pensionable service when they join another EPFO-covered employer.

Other benefits include:

Withdrawal benefits for eligible members who have not completed 10 years of service.



A scheme certificate to preserve previous pensionable service.



Refund of the pension component contributed by the employer in eligible cases.



How to apply for Form 10C online

Members can apply through the EPFO's unified portal. The process involves:

Log in using your UAN, password and captcha.

Go to Online Services.

Select Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D).

Verify the member details displayed on the claim page.

Enter the last four digits of the bank account number for verification.

Give consent under the Certificate of Undertaking.

Select Proceed for Online Claim.

Choose Only Pension Withdrawal (Form 10C).

Fill in the required details.

Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Submit the claim.

After successful submission, an SMS is sent to the registered mobile number. Once the claim is processed, the eligible pension amount is credited to the bank account.

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What documents are required?

Depending on the type of claim, members may need:

Cancelled cheque or a copy of a blank cheque

Birth certificate of children when applying for a scheme certificate

Death certificate in case of a deceased member

Succession certificate for legal heirs

Revenue stamp of Re. 1 if withdrawal benefits are claimed through a bank



What about certification?

For offline applications, Form 10C may need certification from the employer. If the previous organisation has shut down and its authorised signatory is unavailable, certification can be obtained from specified officials.

These can include:

Gazetted officer

Magistrate

Postmaster or Sub-Post Master

Bank manager of the member's savings account

Certain elected representatives

Officials of the EPF organisation

Head of a recognised educational institution

Members should check their eligibility and the latest EPFO requirements before submitting a claim, as the applicable benefit depends on factors such as age, service period and the circumstances in which employment ended.