Gen Z wants to buy homes, Gen X prioritises retirement: What Indians are saving for in 2026

For Gen Z, retirement ranked fourth, behind homeownership, building an emergency fund and travel, suggesting that younger Indians are balancing immediate aspirations with long-term financial security.

The findings are based on responses from 1,003 savers and investors across urban India.

Indians are starting to save earlier

The survey revealed that 65% of respondents began saving or investing by age 30. Around 39% started between 18 and 25, while another 26% began between 26 and 30.

By age 35, the proportion increased to 82%, indicating that financial planning is becoming an established habit relatively early in adulthood.

Digital platforms are supporting this shift, with 80% of surveyed savers using online channels for saving or investing.

Mutual funds versus fixed deposits

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Despite growing interest in market-linked investments, traditional savings products remain popular.

Mutual funds emerged as the first-choice investment for 23% of respondents, narrowly ahead of bank fixed deposits and recurring deposits at 21%.

When respondents ranked their top three preferred products, mutual funds received 57% support, followed closely by FDs and RDs at 56%.

Gold and silver featured among the top three preferences of 45% of respondents, followed by insurance or savings plans at 39% and equities at 36%.

Among fixed-income instruments, bank deposits remained significantly more popular than PPF, government bonds and corporate bonds.

Financial independence among women

The survey also highlighted women's growing participation in household financial decisions.

Around 46% of women respondents said they independently make household financial decisions, while another 29% take decisions jointly with their spouse or partner.

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Across all respondents, 56% reported making financial decisions independently.

What Indians do with unexpected money

Financial discipline also emerged in responses concerning unexpected windfalls.

About 32% would invest additional money in equities or mutual funds, while 25% preferred fixed-income products.

Another 19% would deposit the money in savings accounts and 11% would repay debt. Only 13% preferred spending it on travel, experiences or luxury purchases.

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder of Stable Money, said, "Indians have always been savers, and that habit is intact. Today it lives on the phone."

He added that 93% of respondents either already use digital platforms or intend to adopt them.

The survey was conducted between October 13 and 16, covering 1,212 urban adults across more than 150 cities and towns, of whom 1,003 currently save or invest. Its findings represent stated preferences rather than actual investment outcomes.