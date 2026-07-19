Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Gold, silver prices today (July 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (July 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 19, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesThe marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on July 19, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.40 lakh, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.15 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.08% at ₹1.40 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by around 0.13% to ₹2.15 lakh per kilogram.

Advertisement

Related Articles

MUST READ | Can fluctuating gold prices impact your home loan EMI? Here's the link to borrowing costs

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,42,670 ₹1,30,790
Mumbai ₹ 1,42,520 ₹1,30,640
Bengaluru ₹1,42,670 ₹1,30,790
Kolkata ₹1,42,520 ₹1,30,640
Hyderabad ₹1,42,520 ₹1,42,520
Chennai ₹1,42,670 ₹1,30,640

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Bengaluru ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,399 ₹2,39,900
Chennai ₹2,399 ₹2,39,900

MUST READ | EGR can help reduce India’s gold import dependence, but there is one speedbump

Advertisement

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers rose slightly on 17 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,135 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,180 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,356 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,378 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,135
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,135
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,356
Tanishq 22K 13,180
Tanishq 24K* 14,378

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,135
Delhi 13,135
Gujarat 13,135
Karnataka 13,135
Kerala 13,135
Maharashtra 13,135
Odisha 13,135
Punjab 13,135
Tamil Nadu 13,135

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today