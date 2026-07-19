Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on July 21, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.42 lakh, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.20 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.65% at ₹1,42,314 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by around 1.19% to ₹2,20,999 per kilogram.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,43,620 ₹1,31,660 Mumbai ₹1,43,470 ₹1,31,510 Bengaluru ₹1,43,470 ₹1,31,510 Kolkata ₹1,43,470 ₹1,31,510 Hyderabad ₹1,43,470 ₹1,31,510 Chennai ₹1,43,470 ₹1,31,510

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹2,351 ₹2,35,100 Advertisement Mumbai ₹2,351 ₹2,35,100 Bengaluru ₹2,351 ₹2,35,100 Kolkata ₹2,351 ₹2,35,100 Hyderabad ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Chennai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers rose slightly on 17 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,150 per gram and ₹13,135 per gram, respectively, across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,195 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,329 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,482 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,150 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,135 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,329 Tanishq 22K 13,195 Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State