Top stocks in news: SBI Funds, Paytm, IndiGo, Ather Energy, Sobha, Emcure, Canara HSBC Life

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Monday led by the rise in the crude oil prices amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex tanked 442.03 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 77,708.52, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 95.80 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,238.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 21, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, JSW Infra, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Anthem Biosciences, Adani Total Gas, Canara Robeco AMC, Crisil, Mastek, Indian Hotels Company, Medplus Health, Trident, TVS Motor Company and more will announce their results for the quarter ended on June 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Angel One, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, Ksolves India, Laxmi Organic Industries, Punjab & Sind Bank and Rainbow Children's Medicare shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals shall trade ex-split today.

SBI Funds Management: The mutual fund player is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, July 21, after the company raised a total of Rs 9,813 crore from its IPO, which ran for subscription between July 14-16, sold for Rs 574 apiece with a lot size of 26 equity shares. Its issue was overall subscribed 41.66 times, attracting bids worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore.

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Alpine Texworld: The dyeing and processing fabrics maker is set to begin its stock market journey on Tuesday, July 21 after the company raised a total of Rs 126 crore via its maiden stake sale between July 14-16. The company sold its shares for Rs 105 apeice, with a lot size of 142 equity shares. The issue was booked only 1.4 times.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of IndiGo has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CFM International for an order of more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. This will be the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM International.

One97 Communications: The parent company of Paytm reported a 79 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 220 crore, while its revenue from operations increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,448 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 54 per cent YoY to Rs 203 crore. Its board approved an investment of up to Rs 100 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Money through a rights issue.

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Transformers & Rectifiers: The capital goods major reported a 8.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 61.5 crore, while revenue increased 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 572 crore for the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. Ebitda was up 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 93.3 crore, while margins were down to 16.3 per cent for the quarter.

Ather Energy: The electric vehicle manufacturer announced the closure of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) through which it has raised Rs 1,300 crore. Its board has approved the issue and allotment of 1.08 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each, at a price of Rs 1,202 apeice, which is at a premium of 2.8 per cent over its price of Rs 1,169.70 per share.

Sobha: The real estate developer reported nearly a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations surged 50 per cent YoY to Rs 1,278.2 crore. Its ebitda more than tripled to Rs 77.8 crore, with margins improving to 6.1 per cent for the quarter. The board approved to issue NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker said its co-marketed brand Poviztra has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the treatment of non-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (F2-F3).

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Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company: The insurer reported a 20.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 28.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Net premium income climbed 23.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,047.5 crore, while net commission income increased 21.8 per cent YoY to Rs 117.2 crore.

Rallis India: The Tata Group agrochemicals company reported a 31.6 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 125 crore, while revenue from operations rose 6.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,022 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 185 crore, while margins increased to 18.1 per cent for the quarter.

Sammaan Capital: The leading NBFCs Securities Issuance and Investment Committee has approved a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $18 million of its outstanding $350 million 9.70 per cent Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2027.

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle: The jewellery retailer returned to black as it clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.96 crore and revenue from operations grew 49.6 per cent YoY to Rs 736.8 crore for the April-June 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 93.2 per cent YoY to Rs 108 crore, while margins improved to 14.6 per cent for the reported period.

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Action Construction Equipment: The construction equipment maker reported a 22.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 120 crore, while revenue increased 20.5 per cent YoY to 768 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Ebitda was up 27 per cent YoY to Rs 118 crore, while margins improved to 15 per cent for the quarter.

Redington: The IT and mobility products distributor announced a strategic distribution partnership with Resulticks, a global leader in real-time audience engagement solutions. The five-year collaboration is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced, real-time customer engagement technologies across the Middle East, India, and South East and South Asia (SESA).

Bajaj Healthcare: The pharma firm reported a 14.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 13.9 crore, while revenue from operations rose 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 165.6 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Ebitda was up 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 28.7 crore, while margins improved to 17.3 per cent for the quarter.

Technocraft Industries: The engineering and consulting has discontinued manufacturing operations at its Fabric Division in Murbad, Maharashtra, effective July 20, citing adverse market conditions and prolonged losses. Its garment business will continue through subsidiary Technocraft Fashions, while the Yarn Division remains unaffected.

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SML Mahindra: The commercial vehicle maker reported a 5 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 63.6 crore but its revenue from operations increased 13.2 per cent YoY to Rs 957.5 crore for the April-June 2026 period. Ebitda was down 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 100 crore and margins contracted to 10.4 per cent for the period.

Wanbury: The USFDA conducted a routine current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the company's Andhra Pradesh facility from July 13 to July 17, 2026. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with six observations.