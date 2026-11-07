How much can you withdraw from your retirement corpus every month without running out of money?

Shruti Oke, SVP and Head of Product Management at Tata AIA Life Insurance, said the amount retirees can withdraw should depend on several factors beyond the size of their accumulated corpus.

“Individuals should consider their expected monthly expenses, inflation, age at retirement, healthcare needs, other sources of income and the length of time for which the corpus may need to support them,” Oke said.

A withdrawal strategy that provides sufficient income today but depletes savings too quickly can leave retirees financially vulnerable in their later years. Conversely, withdrawing too little could mean compromising on the quality of life that retirement savings were meant to support.

The starting point is to estimate essential and discretionary expenses after retirement. Housing, food, utilities, healthcare and insurance premiums should be accounted for alongside travel, leisure and other lifestyle expenses.

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Retirees should then factor in income from pensions, annuities, rental properties or other investments. The difference between expected expenses and these income sources will help determine how much needs to be withdrawn from the retirement corpus.

Inflation is another critical consideration. A monthly income that comfortably covers expenses in the initial years of retirement may lose purchasing power over time. Healthcare costs and unforeseen expenses can further increase financial requirements as individuals grow older.

The retirement age and expected duration of retirement also matter. Someone retiring early may need their savings to last for several decades, requiring a more cautious withdrawal strategy than someone with a shorter investment horizon.

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Oke said retirees must also consider the nature of their underlying investments and prevailing market conditions. The objective should be to balance current income requirements with the need to preserve financial security over a potentially long retirement.

Can systematic withdrawals help make retirement income sustainable?

A systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) can help retirees structure regular cash flows from their investments instead of making ad-hoc withdrawals whenever money is required.

Under this approach, a predetermined amount is withdrawn at regular intervals while the remaining corpus stays invested. This allows retirees to access their savings while retaining the potential to benefit from market growth.

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However, an SWP does not guarantee that the retirement corpus will last throughout retirement. If withdrawals are too high, investment returns are weak or markets fall sharply in the early years, the corpus can decline faster than anticipated. Retirees should periodically review their withdrawal amounts and investment allocation against their changing expenses and financial circumstances.

Fixed income or corpus-linked withdrawals?

The choice between a fixed monthly withdrawal and one linked to the value of the investment corpus depends on an individual's need for predictable income and willingness to accept fluctuations.

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Fixed withdrawals can make budgeting easier by providing greater certainty over monthly cash flows. Corpus-linked withdrawals offer flexibility because payouts adjust with the underlying fund value, although the income received may vary.

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Oke said the decision should also account for other income sources, liquidity requirements, investment allocation and essential expenses.

Retirement planning should therefore address the withdrawal phase well before an individual stops working. Tata AIA Shubh SIP, for instance, provides for an automatic systematic withdrawal plan from age 60 under its Retirement/Whole Life option, subject to applicable policy terms and conditions.

Ultimately, there is no single monthly withdrawal amount suitable for every retiree. The appropriate strategy depends on the corpus accumulated, spending needs, other income, investment risks and how long the money must last. Regular reviews can help retirees adjust their withdrawals as circumstances change and reduce the risk of outliving their savings.

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