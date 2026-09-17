Widowhood risk in retirement: Why a well-planned financial future may still fall short

Families typically prepare for retirement by purchasing a home, building investments, saving consistently and ensuring that children become financially independent. However, such planning often assumes that both spouses will share their financial future.

“Even the most carefully planned retirement can face a hidden risk. Widowhood, the possibility that one spouse outlives the other, can significantly affect financial security,” Jayaram told Business Today.

The financial impact can be particularly significant when one spouse has been the primary earner while the other has focused on caregiving and managing the household. Although a family may have accumulated a substantial retirement corpus, the surviving spouse may have to manage those finances independently.

Corpus size is not the only concern

According to Jayaram, the key issue is not necessarily the size of the retirement savings but how long that money needs to last. A surviving spouse could require financial support for several years or even decades after their partner’s death.

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Longer life expectancy can extend the period for which retirement income is required. At the same time, inflation can reduce purchasing power, healthcare expenses can increase with age, and market-linked investments can introduce volatility at a stage when predictable income may become increasingly important.

Women can face particular exposure because of longer life expectancy and, in many households, lower levels of independent retirement savings. A financial plan designed around two people may therefore need to be reconsidered when only one spouse remains.

Why income continuity matters

Jayaram argues that retirement planning needs to move beyond simply accumulating a corpus and focus on ensuring income continuity for the surviving spouse.

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“A strong retirement plan should not end with one spouse’s lifetime; it should continue to protect the person left behind,” she said.

One option discussed is a joint-life annuity, which can provide a regular income to both spouses. Typically, the annuity is paid to one spouse initially and continues for the surviving spouse after the first annuitant’s death. Depending on the selected option, the survivor may receive the same annuity amount or a predetermined percentage.

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Return of purchase price option

Some annuity products may also offer a return of purchase price feature. Under this option, income is paid during the lifetime of the annuitants, while the original purchase amount is returned to nominees after the death of the last surviving annuitant, subject to policy terms and conditions.

Certain annuity variants may additionally provide riders for specified critical illnesses or accidental total and permanent disability, potentially offering a lump sum or enhanced annuity payout when covered conditions occur, subject to policy terms.

The broader message is that retirement planning involves more than reaching a target corpus. It also requires planning for the possibility that one spouse may have to manage expenses, healthcare costs and investments alone.

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