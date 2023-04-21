How to save Rs 4,000 a year on Twitter’s Blue Tick? Know details here

Starting today Twitter has removed blue verified badges from the profiles of users who don't have a Twitter Blue subscription. Although the company had initially announced the plan to remove legacy blue ticks on April 1, the change was only implemented on select accounts. This time around, Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, are firm on their decision to require all users to have a subscription in order to retain the blue badge.

So, if you want to take the blue badge you now need to pay the price, which varies depending on your device or geographic location. For example, in the case of a web-based purchase, you need to pay Rs 6,800 for an annual subscription or Rs 650 for a monthly subscription. In the case of app-based purchase you need to pay Rs, 9400 per year or Rs 900 per month. You get a discount of around 13 per cent on the annual subscription. The subscription amount is including taxes.

Here is how to save a cool tidy sum of Rs 4,000 per year on your Twitter Blue tick subscription.

Step 1: Instead of opening your Twitter app on your mobile, go to twitter.com either through a laptop or mobile browser

Step 2: Login to your profile and click on the top left corner

Step 3: Click on “Twitter Blue”

Step 4: Subscribe to the annual mode by paying Rs 6800 & you save Rs 4000 (Rs 900X12-6800)

Along with the blue tick you will get other benefits such as prioritised rankings in conversations and search, bold and italic text in your tweets, longer videos and 1080p video uploads, edit tweet, bookmark folders, early access to new features, longer tweets up to 10,000 characters long, NFT Profile Pictures, among other things.

“Twitter offers various payment options that may vary by Paid Service, your device and/or operating system, your geographic location, or other factors. To the extent available (as Twitter may make various purchase methods available from time to time), these payment options may include the ability to use “In app payment” functionality offered by Google or Apple, or to make a web payment using Twitter’s third party payment processor, Stripe (www.stripe.com - hereafter “Stripe”),” stated under terms and conditions of Twitter.

These prices are also subject to revision and change from time to time. “Prices for Paid Services, including recurring subscription fees, are subject to change from time to time. Twitter will provide reasonable advance notice of any material change to the price of Paid Services. For subscription services, price changes will take effect at the start of the next subscription period following the date of the price change. If you do not agree with a price change, you have the right to reject the change by cancelling your subscription to the applicable Paid Service prior to the price change going into effect,” reads terms and conditions of Twitter.

Prior to Musk's takeover last year, Twitter verified accounts of public interest, such as journalists, actors, and politicians, to ensure authenticity and prevent impersonation. However, now the platform wants anyone on the platform to have the option to be verified for a minimal fee.