Petrol in Dubai is now more expensive than in India: Here's the reason

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According to the UAE's October 2026 fuel price revision, petrol prices increased by around 16% across major fuel grades, while diesel rates also registered a substantial hike. The increase has pushed fuel prices in the UAE above those prevailing in several Indian cities, including Delhi, although rates vary depending on the fuel grade and location.

UAE fuel prices are revised monthly. From October 1, Super 98 petrol was set at 4.40 dirhams per litre, Special 95 at 4.28 dirhams and E-Plus 91 at 4.21 dirhams. Diesel was priced at 4.80 dirhams per litre. These rates rose from September, when the corresponding prices were 3.80, 3.69, 3.61 and 4.30 dirhams.

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In comparison, Delhi's retail prices were ₹102.12 per litre for petrol and ₹95.20 for diesel in figures available for October 22. Rates in India vary by state because of differences in value-added tax, freight and local charges. Petrol and diesel in Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities can cost more than in Delhi, making comparisons dependent on the city and fuel grade.

The UAE uses a monthly pricing mechanism tied to international benchmarks, allowing changes in global oil prices to be passed on to consumers. In India, retail rates are set by oil marketing companies and are influenced by international prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining and distribution costs, dealer commissions and central and state taxes.

READ THIS: Petrol, diesel prices today (October 22): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

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Tensions in the Middle East have added pressure to energy markets, with concerns over conflict and shipping routes contributing to crude price and transportation cost fluctuations. Higher fuel prices can increase household expenses and raise operating costs for businesses dependent on road transport.

The comparison does not mean fuel is cheaper across every Indian city or for every grade. Prices should be checked, and currency conversions can change with exchange rates. However, the UAE revision marks a shift: motorists in India can find petrol and diesel priced below UAE rates in some comparisons, despite India importing much of the crude oil it consumes.