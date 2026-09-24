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Is ₹1 crore enough for retirement at 45? Check corpus, inflation, healthcare and longevity

Is ₹1 crore enough for retirement at 45? Check corpus, inflation, healthcare and longevity

Having ₹1 crore at age 45 is a substantial retirement milestone, but whether it is enough depends on your retirement age, expenses, inflation and healthcare needs. With around 15 years until retirement at 60, the focus should be on estimating future expenses and continuing to build the corpus.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 4:35 AM IST
Is ₹1 crore enough for retirement at 45? Check corpus, inflation, healthcare and longevityA ₹1 crore corpus may be adequate for one household but insufficient for another depending on expenses, liabilities, lifestyle and retirement age.

Having a retirement corpus of around ₹1 crore at age 45 is a significant milestone, but the amount alone does not determine whether you are financially ready for retirement. The adequacy of the corpus depends on when you plan to retire, your expected expenses, inflation, healthcare costs and how long the money may need to last.

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According to Anurag Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Partnership Channels, and Head of Retirement, Axis Max Life Insurance, retirement planning should begin with estimating the income you will need after leaving the workforce.

Start with your retirement expenses

The first step is to assess your current monthly household expenses and identify which costs are likely to continue after retirement. Some expenses, such as commuting or loan repayments, may decline. At the same time, healthcare, travel and other lifestyle expenses could rise.

Inflation also needs to be factored into the calculation. If you are 45 and plan to retire at 60, you have around 15 years before retirement. Even moderate inflation over this period can substantially increase the amount required to maintain your current standard of living.

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Therefore, the ₹1 crore accumulated today should be viewed as the current retirement corpus and not necessarily the final target.

MUST READ: A lumpsum is not a paycheck: What Indians get wrong after retirement

Healthcare and longevity matter

Healthcare costs require a separate assessment. Medical expenses can become more significant with age and may rise faster than general household expenses. Adequate health insurance is therefore important, but retirees may also need a separate healthcare and emergency buffer.

Longevity is another key factor. Someone retiring at 60 may need to fund expenses for 25–30 years or more. Unlike a financial goal with a fixed maturity date, retirement requires the corpus to potentially support regular expenses throughout the rest of one’s life.

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Keep building the corpus

At 45, there is still time to increase retirement savings. Regular contributions, along with periodic increases as income rises, can help the corpus grow over the remaining accumulation period.

Factor What to assess
Current corpus ₹1 crore accumulated by age 45
Retirement age Expected age at which you plan to retire
Inflation Future cost of maintaining your current lifestyle
Healthcare Health insurance coverage and a separate medical reserve
Longevity Potential retirement period of 25–30 years or more
Future contributions Additional savings and investments planned over the next 15 years

ALSO READ: Widowhood risk in retirement: Why a well-planned financial future may still fall short

As retirement approaches, the focus should also shift from wealth accumulation to income generation. Investors need to assess how much of the corpus should remain invested for growth, how much liquidity they require and whether part of their savings should be allocated to products or strategies designed to provide predictable income.

Review the plan regularly

There is no universal retirement number that works for everyone. A ₹1 crore corpus may be adequate for one household but insufficient for another depending on expenses, liabilities, lifestyle and retirement age.

Gupta recommends reviewing retirement assumptions periodically as inflation, family responsibilities, healthcare requirements and expected retirement age change. A qualified financial planner can also help translate expected expenses into a realistic retirement corpus and investment strategy.

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Ultimately, retirement readiness is not simply about reaching a round figure such as ₹1 crore. It is about ensuring that savings can support the desired lifestyle, absorb unexpected expenses and provide financial independence for as long as required.

DON'T MISS: Retirement corpus: ₹3.75 crore or ₹4.62 crore -- How much do you need for your golden years in India?

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 4:35 AM IST
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