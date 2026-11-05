Microfinance sector’s gross loan portfolio reaches ₹3.28 lakh crore but there’s a flipside

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Disbursement value increased 5.1% year-on-year to ₹56,956 crore in the second quarter of FY27, although it fell 7.5% from the previous quarter. The average microfinance ticket size rose 17.5% year-on-year to ₹63,100.

The report highlighted a continued shift towards larger loans. The ₹50,000-80,000 segment accounted for 41.3% of origination value in Q2 FY27. The share of loans between ₹80,000 and ₹1 lakh increased to 18.5%, from 14.7% a year earlier, while loans above ₹1 lakh accounted for 15.1%, compared with 11.2%. Disbursement value in the above-₹1 lakh category grew 41.3% year-on-year.

The industry’s aggregated portfolio

Non-banking financial company-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) remained the largest lender segment, accounting for 44.7% of the industry portfolio, or ₹1.46 lakh crore. Their portfolio grew 9.4% year-on-year. Banks, meanwhile, continued to see a decline, partly due to the reclassification of microfinance exposures as retail loans.

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Asset quality remained stable, with delinquency across the reported portfolio-at-risk categories below 1%. PAR 31-180 stood at 1.6% in September 2026, down sharply from 4.6% a year earlier.

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Borrower consolidation also supported portfolio performance. Those associated with two or fewer active lenders accounted for 81.2% of the portfolio and had a PAR 31-180 of 1.9%, against 4.1% for borrowers linked to three lenders and 6.6% for those associated with more than three.

Bihar remained the largest microfinance market among the top 10 states, with a GLP of ₹51,100 crore. The top 10 states together accounted for 82.3% of the industry's portfolio.

