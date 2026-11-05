Shopping in Dubai just got cheaper for Indian travellers if they pay by UPI; here’s how

How the offer works

To use the benefit, travellers must activate the UPI International or UPI Global service for an eligible bank account through their UPI-enabled app. Once activated, they can pay directly from their Indian bank accounts at participating Dubai Duty Free payment terminals.

The discount applies to eligible purchases at Dubai Duty Free outlets in Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. The retailer sells categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, confectionery, beverages, watches and jewellery.

Network International will serve as the acquiring partner, enabling UPI acceptance across participating terminals and processing the transactions.

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“Seamless and familiar” payments

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Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NIPL, said the company wants cross-border payments to feel as simple as domestic transactions. “Through exclusive offers at Dubai Duty Free, we are making every purchase more rewarding by pairing the simplicity of secure, real-time UPI payments with valuable benefits for shoppers,” he said.

Shukla added that the initiative is intended to encourage wider UPI adoption and improve the overall experience for Indian visitors to Dubai.

Industry executives welcome move

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, described the partnership as a step toward strengthening the payments ecosystem for Indian travellers in the UAE. “We are giving Indian visitors a familiar, secure way to pay as they shop,” Suzer said.



He said the arrangement demonstrates the flexibility of the company’s acquiring infrastructure in connecting international payment schemes with local acceptance points.

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Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said Indian travellers form an important part of the retailer’s customer base. “The integration of UPI provides Indian travellers with a familiar, secure and seamless way to pay while enjoying the benefits of this exclusive offer,” Cidambi said.

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Wider India-UAE payments push

The offer is expected to add value to airport shopping and further expand UPI’s presence across key retail touchpoints in the UAE. NIPL said the collaboration also supports stronger digital payment connectivity between India and the UAE.

Travellers can find the promotion’s detailed terms and conditions on NIPL’s website.