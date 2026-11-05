Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's executive producer exits Archewell Productions after nearly 6 years

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's executive producer exits Archewell Productions after nearly 6 years

During her tenure, Pysnik served as an executive producer on several projects, including Harry & Meghan, the 2022 Netflix docuseries chronicling the couple’s relationship, departure from royal duties and experiences within the British royal family

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's executive producer exits Archewell Productions after nearly 6 yearsThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex acknowledged her exit in a joint statement

Chanel Pysnik, Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, is leaving the company after five and a half years. Her departure was reported by Deadline on November 3. Pysnik joined the production house in May 2021, shortly after its launch, and helped shape its nonfiction programming strategy.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex acknowledged her exit in a joint statement, praising her contribution to the company’s unscripted projects and storytelling initiatives.

“Chanel was one of our very first hires at Archewell Productions and spearheaded the strategic framework for our unscripted endeavours,” Harry and Meghan said.

READ THIS: From brink of homelessness to ₹4,000-cr 'Ramayana' producer: A look at Namit Malhotra’s journey on film's release

They added, “She brought not only her expertise into the process, but also led with her heart in telling beautiful stories. Many successful productions later, her impact and legacy at Archewell is to be celebrated.”

Pysnik also reflected on her tenure, describing it as a significant chapter in her professional career. She highlighted the company’s achievements in reaching international audiences and contributing to cultural conversations through documentary and entertainment projects.

Advertisement

“It has been an honour to build Archewell Productions alongside Harry and Meghan for nearly six years,” she told Deadline.

“Together, we have produced work that has broken records, earned awards, and screened at prestigious film festivals, while reaching audiences around the world and contributing to important cultural conversations,” she added.

Pysnik said she was “incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, both creatively and commercially, and of the company we have built.” She also thanked the Sussexes for trusting her leadership during a defining period for the production company.

ALSO READ: After streaming wars, Disney plans layoffs: Thousands of jobs may go in cost-cutting drive

Chanel Pysnik's work at Archewell Productions

During her tenure, Pysnik served as an executive producer on several projects, including Harry & Meghan, the 2022 Netflix docuseries chronicling the couple’s relationship, departure from royal duties and experiences within the British royal family.

Advertisement

Her credits also include Heart of Invictus, Polo, Live to Lead and Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. She was also involved in Cookie Queens, Archewell Productions’ first feature documentary, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Before joining Archewell, Pysnik held nonfiction executive roles at Disney+ and CNN. Her previous credits included acclaimed programmes such as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and United Shades of America.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more