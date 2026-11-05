Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's executive producer exits Archewell Productions after nearly 6 years

“Chanel was one of our very first hires at Archewell Productions and spearheaded the strategic framework for our unscripted endeavours,” Harry and Meghan said.

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They added, “She brought not only her expertise into the process, but also led with her heart in telling beautiful stories. Many successful productions later, her impact and legacy at Archewell is to be celebrated.”

Pysnik also reflected on her tenure, describing it as a significant chapter in her professional career. She highlighted the company’s achievements in reaching international audiences and contributing to cultural conversations through documentary and entertainment projects.

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“It has been an honour to build Archewell Productions alongside Harry and Meghan for nearly six years,” she told Deadline.

“Together, we have produced work that has broken records, earned awards, and screened at prestigious film festivals, while reaching audiences around the world and contributing to important cultural conversations,” she added.

Pysnik said she was “incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, both creatively and commercially, and of the company we have built.” She also thanked the Sussexes for trusting her leadership during a defining period for the production company.

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Chanel Pysnik's work at Archewell Productions

During her tenure, Pysnik served as an executive producer on several projects, including Harry & Meghan, the 2022 Netflix docuseries chronicling the couple’s relationship, departure from royal duties and experiences within the British royal family.

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Her credits also include Heart of Invictus, Polo, Live to Lead and Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. She was also involved in Cookie Queens, Archewell Productions’ first feature documentary, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Before joining Archewell, Pysnik held nonfiction executive roles at Disney+ and CNN. Her previous credits included acclaimed programmes such as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and United Shades of America.