Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Gold nears Rs 1.46 lakh per 10 grams, silver approaches Rs 1.90 lakh per kg; what's Next?

Gold nears Rs 1.46 lakh per 10 grams, silver approaches Rs 1.90 lakh per kg; what's Next?

Gold and silver are witnessing positive momentum, with a possible trend reversal taking shape. Easing bond yields, a weaker dollar index, an appreciating rupee and softer crude oil prices are supporting the recovery.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shakshi
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Gold nears Rs 1.46 lakh per 10 grams, silver approaches Rs 1.90 lakh per kg; what's Next?In the international market, gold climbed 1.80% to $4,146 per ounce, while silver advanced 1.66% to $53 per ounce.

Gold and silver prices staged a strong recovery on November 5, 2026, bouncing back after a sharp sell-off in the previous sessions. Both precious metals gained nearly 2% in international markets, while domestic futures also witnessed significant buying interest.

In the international market, gold climbed 1.80% to $4,146 per ounce, while silver advanced 1.66% to $53 per ounce.

Advertisement

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at ₹1,45,519 per 10 grams, gaining ₹2,295, or 1.60%. Silver futures rose ₹2,570, or 1.37%, to ₹1,90,298 per kilogram.

Why are gold and silver prices rising?

According to Anuj Gupta, Independent Research Analyst, precious metals are witnessing renewed positive momentum, with the possibility of a trend reversal.

"Gold and silver are witnessing positive momentum, with a possible trend reversal taking shape. Easing bond yields, a weaker dollar index, an appreciating rupee and softer crude oil prices are supporting the recovery. Changing market sentiment following the US election results is also emerging as a supportive factor," Gupta said.

The combination of a weaker dollar and easing bond yields has improved the investment appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. Softer crude oil prices have also contributed to the improving market sentiment.

Advertisement

Gold and silver price outlook: Key levels to watch

Gupta sees $4,070 as the immediate support for international gold, while $4,170 is the resistance. On MCX, gold has support at ₹1,42,500 and resistance at ₹1,45,000. A sustained breakout above this level could take prices towards ₹1,48,000.

For international silver, $50 is the key support and $55 is the resistance. On MCX, support stands at ₹1,80,000, while ₹1,92,000 is the immediate resistance. A sustained breakout could push silver towards ₹1,97,000–₹2,00,000.

After the recent correction, the recovery has brought buyers back into the precious metals market. However, investors should watch these resistance levels closely before assuming that a sustained rally is underway.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more