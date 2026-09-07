NPS Vatsalya doubles in a year: Why parents are starting retirement savings for children early

The rising adoption points to growing interest among parents and guardians in starting a long-term savings journey for children while they are still young.

School-age children lead adoption

The age profile at Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund offers a glimpse into how families are using the scheme. Children aged 10–14 years account for 36.9% of its NPS Vatsalya customer base, the largest share. They are followed by children aged 5–9 years at 31.6%.

Advertisement

Children aged 15–19 account for 21.1% of subscribers, while those aged 0–4 years make up 10.4%. Taken together, 68.5% of the customer base is below 15, indicating that many parents are beginning long-term savings during the school years rather than waiting until their children approach adulthood.

The early start also gives families a longer period over which to build a corpus. The objective is not necessarily to make a large investment upfront but to establish a disciplined savings habit through a longer investment horizon.

From lump sums to regular contributions

At Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund, the contribution pattern currently indicates a preference for lump-sum investments. However, efforts are being made to encourage subscribers to convert these investments into SIP mode, pointing to a broader push towards regular contributions.

Advertisement

The fund also noted that some NPS Vatsalya subscribers are children of parents who themselves hold NPS accounts under the Corporate, Government or All-Citizen Model. This suggests that long-term savings habits may be extending from one generation to the next.

Starting with ₹250

Under current PFRDA guidelines, an NPS Vatsalya account can be opened with a minimum contribution of ₹250, with a minimum annual contribution of ₹250 and no upper limit. Contributions can also be made as gifts by relatives and friends, allowing families to participate collectively in a child’s long-term savings.

The scheme is intended to encourage financial literacy and financial planning from an early age.

NPS Vatsalya also provides continuity beyond childhood. Once the subscriber turns 18, the account can continue in NPS Vatsalya up to age 21, be shifted to an applicable NPS framework, or exit subject to applicable provisions.

With the subscriber base doubling in a year and subsequently crossing four lakh, NPS Vatsalya’s growth indicates that more families are considering long-term financial planning for their children well before adulthood.