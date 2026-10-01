Small-ticket loans drive India's digital lending boom: Average ticket size rises to ₹18,802, says report

The composition of digital loans also shows the prominence of smaller tickets. Loans below ₹25,000 accounted for 27% of sanction value in Q1 FY26-27, while loans between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 contributed another 12%.

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At the same time, the market is gradually moving towards larger loans, with about 60% of sanction value coming from loans above ₹50,000, borrowers with a bureau vintage of five years or more and mid-to-low-risk customers.

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Key numbers

Indicator Q1 FY26-27 Personal loans sanctioned by digital NBFCs 3.4 crore Sanction value ₹64,656 crore Share of overall sanction volume 70% Share of overall sanction value 22% Average ticket size ₹18,802 YoY growth in sanction volume 14% QoQ growth in sanction volume 2% YoY growth in sanction value 50% QoQ growth in sanction value 4% Outstanding digital personal loan portfolio (June 2026) ₹1.54 lakh crore Growth in outstanding portfolio YoY 28% 90+ DPD 1.4% Share of sanction value to borrowers below 35 years 58% Share of sanction value to Tier III cities & beyond ~40%

Source: FACE Digital Personal Loans report, Apr-Jun 2026.

Value growth outpaces volume

Digital personal loan volumes increased 14% year-on-year and 2% sequentially during the quarter, reaching 3.4 crore loans. Sanction value, however, grew much faster, rising 50% year-on-year and 4% from the previous quarter to ₹64,656 crore.

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The divergence between volume and value growth indicates that the average amount borrowed has been increasing, reflected in the rise in the average ticket size to ₹18,802.

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Digital lenders also continue to have a strong presence among younger borrowers. About 58% of sanction value went to customers below 35 years, while around 40% of sanction value went to borrowers in Tier III cities and beyond. The report said digital lending models are able to reach customer segments seeking small-value loans for short periods.

The portfolio has expanded alongside this demand. As of June 2026, outstanding digital personal loans stood at 5.6 crore accounts worth ₹1.54 lakh crore, representing about 28% growth in value from June 2025.

Importantly, the expansion has been accompanied by an improvement in reported portfolio quality. The 90-plus days past due ratio stood at 1.4% in June 2026, compared with 3.3% in March 2023.

Overall, the data points to a digital personal loan market built around high volumes of relatively small loans, while rising ticket sizes suggest that borrowing is gradually shifting towards higher-value credit as the segment matures.

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