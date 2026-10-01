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Small-ticket loans drive India's digital lending boom: Average ticket size rises to ₹18,802, says report

Small-ticket loans drive India's digital lending boom: Average ticket size rises to ₹18,802, says report

Digital NBFCs continue to drive India’s personal loan volumes, with small-ticket borrowing remaining a key feature of the segment. The average ticket size rose 15% to ₹18,802 in Q1 FY26-27, even as digital lenders expanded their reach among younger and smaller-city borrowers.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 5:00 PM IST
Small-ticket loans drive India's digital lending boom: Average ticket size rises to ₹18,802, says reportLoans below ₹25,000 accounted for 27% of sanction value in Q1 FY26-27, while loans between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 contributed another 12%.

Digital NBFCs continued to cater to borrowers seeking relatively small-value personal loans in Q1 FY26-27, even as the average ticket size increased 15% from FY25-26. Digital NBFCs sanctioned 3.4 crore personal loans worth ₹64,656 crore in the first quarter of FY27, accounting for 70% of the overall personal loan sanction volume and 22% of sanction value, according to a report by the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE). The report analysed data from CRIF High Mark covering more than 110 digital NBFCs from April 2022 to June 2026.

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The average ticket size stood at ₹18,802 in Q1 FY26-27, up about 15% from FY25-26. However, the figure remained significantly below the average sanction size of ₹70,025 for other NBFCs and ₹4.52 lakh for banks. This highlights the continued focus of digital lenders on smaller-value credit requirements.

The composition of digital loans also shows the prominence of smaller tickets. Loans below ₹25,000 accounted for 27% of sanction value in Q1 FY26-27, while loans between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 contributed another 12%.

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At the same time, the market is gradually moving towards larger loans, with about 60% of sanction value coming from loans above ₹50,000, borrowers with a bureau vintage of five years or more and mid-to-low-risk customers.

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Key numbers

Indicator Q1 FY26-27
Personal loans sanctioned by digital NBFCs 3.4 crore
Sanction value ₹64,656 crore
Share of overall sanction volume 70%
Share of overall sanction value 22%
Average ticket size ₹18,802
YoY growth in sanction volume 14%
QoQ growth in sanction volume 2%
YoY growth in sanction value 50%
QoQ growth in sanction value 4%
Outstanding digital personal loan portfolio (June 2026) ₹1.54 lakh crore
Growth in outstanding portfolio YoY 28%
90+ DPD 1.4%
Share of sanction value to borrowers below 35 years 58%
Share of sanction value to Tier III cities & beyond ~40%

Source: FACE Digital Personal Loans report, Apr-Jun 2026.

Value growth outpaces volume

Digital personal loan volumes increased 14% year-on-year and 2% sequentially during the quarter, reaching 3.4 crore loans. Sanction value, however, grew much faster, rising 50% year-on-year and 4% from the previous quarter to ₹64,656 crore.

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The divergence between volume and value growth indicates that the average amount borrowed has been increasing, reflected in the rise in the average ticket size to ₹18,802.

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Digital lenders also continue to have a strong presence among younger borrowers. About 58% of sanction value went to customers below 35 years, while around 40% of sanction value went to borrowers in Tier III cities and beyond. The report said digital lending models are able to reach customer segments seeking small-value loans for short periods.

The portfolio has expanded alongside this demand. As of June 2026, outstanding digital personal loans stood at 5.6 crore accounts worth ₹1.54 lakh crore, representing about 28% growth in value from June 2025.

Importantly, the expansion has been accompanied by an improvement in reported portfolio quality. The 90-plus days past due ratio stood at 1.4% in June 2026, compared with 3.3% in March 2023.

Overall, the data points to a digital personal loan market built around high volumes of relatively small loans, while rising ticket sizes suggest that borrowing is gradually shifting towards higher-value credit as the segment matures.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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