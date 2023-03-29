Aadhaar-PAN linking last date extended by 3 months: Here’s how to link Aadhaar with PAN card

Aadhaar PAN Linking deadline: The government has extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking last date by three months from March 31 to June 30, 2023. The notification by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that all unlinked PAN cards shall become inoperative from July 1. 2023. The PAN card can, however, be made operative again within a period of 30 days on payment of Rs 1,000 as fee. The notification read, “The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to 30th June, 2023.”

The Finance Ministry also said that if PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked till June 30, the PAN card will be rendered inoperative. Here’s all else that will happen if you don’t adhere to the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline

- No refund to be made against such PANs

- Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative

- TDS and TCS shall be deducted/collected at a higher rate, as provided in the Act

Those exempt from PAN-Aadhaar linking are non-resident Indians (NRIs), individuals who are not Indian citizens, senior citizens above 80 years of age, and residents of Jammu Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.

Documents needed to link PAN and Aadhaar card

In order to link their Aadhaar and PAN cards, taxpayers need a valid Aadhaar number, a valid PAN number, and a valid mobile number.

How to Link Aadhaar with PAN card

Step 1: Visit the Income tax e-filing portal

Step 2: Choose ‘Link Aadhaar’ under ‘Quick Links’

Step 3: Fill in your PAN, Aadhaar number

Step 4: Click on ‘Continue to Pay through e-Pay Tax’

Step 5: Enter PAN and mobile number to receive OTP

Step 6: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 7: Hit ‘Proceed’, select Assessment Year 2023-24 and choose Other Recipients as payment type

Step 8: Open the e-filing portal after verifying the OTP

Step 9: Enter user ID, password, and date of birth for logging into the portal

Step 10: Go to profile settings on menu bar and click on Link Aadhaar if a pop-up does not appear

Step 11: Your name, date of birth, and gender will be auto generated from your PAN details

Step 12: Enter Aadhaar number if details match and click on ‘link now’ button

Step 13: Pop-up message will confirm that your Aadhaar has been linked with PAN

All that cannot be done without linking PAN-Aadhaar cards

If your PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked by June 30, you cannot invest in mutual funds for above Rs 50,000, RBI bonds, company bonds, and debentures. You can also not avail annual LIC premium of over Rs 50,000 a day.

In this case, taxpayers cannot deposit more than Rs 50,000 in a private or public bank. Besides this, taxpayers can neither buy a car not get motor insurance without getting both cards linked. One can also not open a bank account other than Basic Savings Account.

If your PAN and Aadhaar cards are unlinked, you cannot buy immovable properties worth more than Rs 10 lakh. You also cannot make foreign cash payments of more than Rs 50,000 at a time in this scenario.

