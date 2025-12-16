Budget 2026 buzz: How joint income tax returns for married couples can be a welcome move

As India heads into discussions ahead of the Union Budget 2026, proposals around reforming personal income taxation are gaining momentum. One idea drawing renewed attention is the introduction of an optional joint income tax filing system for married couples. First discussed ahead of Budget 2025, the proposal suggests allowing spouses to file a combined return with a higher family-level basic exemption of around Rs 6–8 lakh. For single-income households grappling with rising living costs, such a move could offer meaningful relief and mark a significant shift in India’s personal tax framework.

According to CA Parag Jain, Tax Head at 1 Finance, joint taxation is not currently permitted under Indian tax law. “The concept has been recommended by professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and features in several pre-Budget representations. However, there is no Finance Bill or notified amendment at present, so it remains an expectation for Budget 2026,” he said.

What's the proposal?

The proposal consists of an optional system where a single combined return instead of two separate ones for married couples may be filed. Key features under discussion include:

A higher family-level basic exemption, broadly around ₹6 lakh, with some discussions extending it up to ₹8 lakh.

A separate slab structure for joint income, distinct from individual slabs under the new tax regime.

Voluntary adoption, allowing couples to choose between joint and separate filing based on tax impact.

Why joint taxation for married couples

The rationale behind joint taxation is to recognise the household as a single economic unit, especially in families where income is unevenly distributed between spouses. Supporters argue that such a system could provide relief to single-income or unequal-income households and simplify tax planning at the family level. It would also bring India closer to global practices followed in countries such as the US and parts of Europe, where family-based taxation models exist.

Possible benefits

If implemented, joint filing could reduce tax liability for many middle-class families, particularly where one spouse earns significantly more than the other. It may also address disparities where households with similar total incomes face different tax outcomes purely due to income distribution. However, the actual benefit would depend on detailed slab design and individual income scenarios.

At the same time, the proposal raises concerns around administrative complexity, eligibility norms, system readiness and potential revenue impact. There are also equity issues, as dual-income households with similar earnings may see limited benefits. Safeguards would be needed to prevent income shifting purely for tax advantages, an area currently addressed through income clubbing provisions.

ICAI proposal

ICAI, in its pre-Budget 2025 recommendations, suggested giving married couples the choice to file returns either individually or jointly, treating them as a single tax unit if they opt for joint filing.

Under the proposed joint filing framework, the tax slabs would be structured as follows: no tax on annual income up to Rs 6 lakh; 5% on income between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 14 lakh; 10% for Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh; 15% for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh; 20% for Rs 24 lakh to Rs 30 lakh; and 30% on income above Rs 30 lakh.

ICAI suggests allowing joint income tax return filing for married couples. Ideally, an individual income of ₹7 lakh is exempt from tax; if married, the exempt limit for the family would be ₹14 lakh.



January 7, 2025

The proposal also recommended doubling the basic exemption limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh under the joint filing system. In addition, ICAI suggested increasing the surcharge threshold from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The revised surcharge rates would be 10% for income between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore, 15% for Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore, and 20% for income exceeding Rs 4 crore.

