Form 16 to be issued this month: Why salaried taxpayers should review it carefully

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season gathers pace, employers are required to issue Form 16 to salaried employees on or before June 15. The document serves as one of the most important records for filing income tax returns and helps taxpayers accurately report their income and taxes paid.

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Tax experts advise salaried individuals not to rush into filing returns before receiving Form 16 and updated tax records, as doing so could increase the chances of errors, mismatches, and delays in receiving refunds.

Why Form 16 matters

Form 16 is a certificate issued by employers that provides details of salary paid during the financial year and the tax deducted at source (TDS) on behalf of employees. It serves as proof that taxes have been deducted from salary and deposited with the government.

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The document plays a central role in ITR filing because much of the information required in the return—including salary income, deductions, and TDS details—is available in Form 16. In many cases, these details are automatically reflected in pre-filled income tax returns, making the filing process simpler and faster.

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What does Form 16 contain?

Form 16 is divided into two sections.

Part A

Part A contains:

Employer and employee details

PAN and TAN numbers

Tax deducted from salary

Quarterly summary of TDS deposited with the government

Part B

Part B provides a detailed salary and tax computation, including:

Salary received during the financial year

Allowances and perquisites

Deductions claimed under Chapter VI-A, such as Sections 80C and 80D

Taxable income and tax liability

Details of rebates and relief, where applicable

Employers are required to verify the information before issuing the document, which may be authenticated either physically or digitally.

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Five things taxpayers should do after receiving Form 16

1. Verify all personal and salary details

Taxpayers should carefully review Form 16 to ensure that details such as name, PAN, employer information, salary components, deductions claimed, and TDS figures are accurate.

2. Match it with Form 26AS and AIS

The next step is to compare Form 16 with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) available on the Income Tax Department's portal. These records provide a consolidated view of taxes deducted and financial transactions reported to the department.

3. Resolve discrepancies immediately

If there is any mismatch between Form 16 and Form 26AS or AIS, employees should contact their employer's HR or finance department. Employers can revise TDS returns, following which a corrected Form 16 may be issued.

4. Gather supporting documents

Before filing the return, taxpayers should keep investment proofs, bank statements, capital gains statements, home loan certificates, and other relevant documents ready.

5. File the ITR using verified information

Once all details have been reconciled, taxpayers can proceed with filing their return through the income tax e-filing portal using the information available in Form 16 and other supporting records.

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Why experts recommend waiting until mid-June

Tax professionals suggest waiting until at least mid-June before filing returns. By that time, Form 16, Form 16A, AIS, and Form 26AS are generally updated with the latest salary, TDS, interest income, and other financial transaction details.

Filing too early may result in mismatches between self-reported income and the Income Tax Department's records, potentially leading to notices, refund delays, or the need to file revised returns later.

July 31 remains the key deadline

While taxpayers need not rush to file returns in early June, they should ensure compliance before the July 31, 2026 deadline applicable to most salaried individuals. Experts say using the period between mid-June and July-end to verify Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS, and other income details can help ensure a smoother and error-free filing experience.

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