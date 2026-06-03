Pension vs family pension: What retirees and taxpayers should know before filing ITR for AY 2026-27

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season for Assessment Year 2026-27 gathers pace, retirees and family pensioners should pay close attention to how their pension income is taxed. Experts say one of the most common mistakes made by taxpayers is assuming that pension and family pension receive identical tax treatment under the Income-Tax Act.

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According to O.P. Yadav, Tax Evangelist at Prosperr.io and former Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Department, understanding this distinction is critical to avoid incorrect tax reporting, denied deductions, and compliance-related issues.

Pension is taxed

One of the key points retirees should note is that regular pension continues to retain the character of salary even after retirement because it arises from the employer-employee relationship.

As a result, pension income is taxed under the head "Income from Salaries", making pensioners eligible for the standard deduction available to salaried taxpayers.

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Under current tax rules:

Old Tax Regime: Standard deduction of up to ₹50,000

New Tax Regime: Standard deduction of up to ₹75,000

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According to Yadav, this deduction can significantly reduce the taxable income of retirees who primarily depend on pension receipts.

Family pension

Family pension, however, is treated differently.

When a spouse or legal heir receives pension after the death of an employee or pensioner, the income is taxed under "Income from Other Sources" because there is no employer-employee relationship between the recipient and the pension-paying authority.

This means family pensioners cannot claim the standard deduction available to salaried individuals.

Instead, they are eligible for a separate deduction under Section 57(iia):

Under the Old Tax Regime

One-third of family pension, or

₹15,000, whichever is lower

Under the New Tax Regime

One-third of family pension, or

₹25,000, whichever is lower

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Yadav cautions that incorrectly reporting family pension as salary income could lead to excess deduction claims and potential tax mismatches.

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Advance Tax relief

Another important benefit available to many retirees relates to advance tax.

Resident individuals aged 60 years or above who do not have business or professional income are generally exempt from paying advance tax, even if their total tax liability exceeds the normal threshold.

However, taxpayers should remember that while advance tax may not be payable, the final tax liability must still be discharged when filing the income tax return.

TDS treatment

Retirees should also be aware that tax deduction at source (TDS) rules vary significantly.

For regular pension, TDS is deducted under Section 192 after considering deductions, rebates, and the tax regime selected by the pensioner.

Family pension, on the other hand, generally does not attract TDS because there is no specific provision requiring deduction at source. However, the income remains taxable and must be reported in the ITR.

Experts warn that many family pensioners face unexpected tax liabilities because no tax has been deducted during the year.

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Relief for some pensioners

A major compliance relief is available under Section 194P for eligible senior citizens aged 75 years or above.

If their income consists only of pension and interest earned from the same specified bank where the pension is received, and they furnish Form 12BBA, the bank can compute taxable income and deduct applicable tax. In such cases, filing an income tax return may not be necessary.

What taxpayers should remember

According to Yadav, the most important distinction is simple:

Pension is taxed as salary

Family pension is taxed as income from other sources

This classification determines eligibility for deductions, TDS treatment, advance tax obligations, and overall tax computation. Retirees and family pensioners should carefully verify Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS, and pre-filled return data before filing their returns to avoid errors and potential notices from the tax department.

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