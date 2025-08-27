Income Tax Return Filing AY 2025-26: With deadline approaching, less than half filed so far

With only 18 days left before the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline closes, the pace of filing for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 remains slow. As per the Income Tax Department’s official data, less than 50% of the returns filed last year have been submitted so far.For AY 2025-26, taxpayers are required to file returns for income earned during the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. In the previous cycle, over 9 crore ITRs were filed for FY 2023-24.

Current Filing Status

As of August 25, 2025, a total of 3,67,94,801 ITRs have been filed. Out of these, 3,54,25,015 have already been verified, while 2,29,72,011 have been processed by the department. Though the number seems significant, it is still far from the previous year’s benchmark, raising concerns about a last-minute rush.

ITR Filing Due Date

The central government in May 2025 granted relief by extending the ITR filing deadline.

Non-audit cases (mostly salaried taxpayers): September 15, 2025

Audit cases: October 31, 2025

Earlier, the due date for non-audit taxpayers was July 31, 2025, but it was extended by six weeks.

Will the Due Date be extended again?

A key question now is whether the government will allow another extension. Many taxpayers and tax professionals believe so, given the challenges faced this year.

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has formally requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to push the deadline further. Several chartered accountants have also echoed the demand, warning that completing compliance by September 15 would be difficult under current conditions.

Reasons for extension request

Delay in ITR Forms & Utilities: Usually released in April, several ITR forms and utilities were only made available in July 2025. Some utilities were even released in August, leaving taxpayers with little time to prepare.

Technical Glitches: Users reported login failures, portal timeouts, and system errors while filing returns or uploading tax audit reports. Discrepancies and delayed updates in Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS have further slowed the process.

New ICAI Financial Statement Format: The introduction of a new standardized format for non-corporate entities has increased compliance complexity this year, adding to preparation delays.

Festive Season Impact: With major festivals beginning in late August and continuing into September, tax professionals argue that compliance work is being disrupted.

What taxpayers want

Given these factors, both taxpayers and professionals strongly feel there is a genuine case for another extension. The consensus is to push the non-audit deadline from September 15 to October 30, 2025.

Such an extension, they argue, would not only ease pressure on professionals but also ensure higher accuracy and compliance in return filing.

The road ahead

While no official announcement has been made yet, the tax department is closely monitoring the situation. If filing volumes remain low in the coming days, a last-minute extension cannot be ruled out. For now, taxpayers are advised not to wait for a formal extension and to file their returns at the earliest to avoid penalties, late fees, and portal rush closer to the deadline.