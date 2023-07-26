Income tax return filing: These taxpayers should not file ITR-4

The deadline to file an income tax return (ITR) is set to expire soon. A taxpayer should file the correct ITR by the due date, July 31, for financial year 2022-23. Though there is an option to file belated returns until December 31, a penalty will be levied. Moreover, if you fail to file the ITR by July, there could be financial implications.
ITR-4 is the Income Tax Return form for individuals, HUFs, and firms (other than LLP) opting for the presumptive income scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, and 44AE of the Income Tax Act.
The presumptive taxation scheme: According to Sections 44AA of the Income Tax (I-T) Act, 1961, a person engaged in business or profession needs to maintain regular books of accounts under certain circumstances. The presumptive taxation scheme under sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE has been framed to relieve small taxpayers from such compliance burden. A person adopting the presumptive taxation scheme can declare income at a prescribed rate. The Act has laid out presumptive taxation schemes (for ITR-4 users) as given below:
Who is not eligible for the presumptive taxation scheme of Section 44AD?
According to the FAQs on income tax filing website, "The scheme of Section 44AD is designed to give relief to small taxpayers engaged in any business, except the following businesses:
Thus, taxpayers who satisfy the following conditions can file ITR-4. A Resident Individual / HUF / Firm (other than LLP) can file such ITR:
These taxpayers shouldn't file ITR-4 for tax purposes. Dr. Suresh Surana, Founder of RSM India, said, "ITR-4 is not for every taxpayer. It cannot be filed by an individual/HUF/Firm (Other than LLP) who is a Resident Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR), and non-resident Indian. Secondly, if the taxpayer's total income exceeds Rs 50 lakh, he cannot file ITR." The other reasons why taxpayers cannot file ITR -4 are:
Sundara Rajan TK, Partner, DVS Advisors, says, "Common mistakes in filling ITR-4 include declaring only the minimum specified profit rate instead of actual profits under the respective section, those with only commission income opting for this return, choosing an inappropriate business code and its description, misreporting turnover based on GST returns, and improper declaration of basic financial details of the business such as capital, stock, debtors, and cash."
