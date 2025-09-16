ITR 2025-26: Taxpayers get one-day relief after deadline extension, CAs still battling portal glitches

Taxpayers who have not yet filed their income tax return for the assessment year 2025–26 have been given one more day of relief. The Income Tax Department announced late last night that the filing deadline, originally set for September 15, has been extended to Tuesday, September 16. The decision was prompted by widespread technical glitches that slowed down the e-filing portal and prevented many users from completing their submissions on time.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), more than 7.3 crore returns had already been filed by September 15. This figure surpassed last year’s total of 7.28 crore filings, reflecting both the pressure on the system and the high compliance rate among taxpayers. In a post on X, the CBDT explained: “To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025).”

Why was the deadline extended

The last-minute decision followed a hectic day of filings. Monday was not only the final date for submitting income tax returns but also the deadline for paying the second quarterly installment of advance tax for the current financial year. The overlap of these two deadlines created a surge in traffic, which the portal struggled to handle. Many users reported painfully slow response times, while others were unable to log in at all.

Many CAs and taxpayers on Tuesday reported a similar situation and requested for a further extension.

Portal glitches

To address complaints, the Income Tax Department temporarily shut down the portal between midnight and 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday for maintenance and updates. Officials also published a troubleshooting guide to help users overcome common browser-related problems. The department emphasized that many access issues arise from local settings, rather than the portal itself, and suggested practical fixes such as deleting temporary files, clearing cookies and cache, switching to updated browsers, or using incognito mode.

The guide also recommended disabling extensions like ad blockers, trying alternative networks such as mobile hotspots, and ensuring browsers are fully updated. While these steps helped some filers, chartered accountants and taxpayers across the country continued to report login failures, delays in uploading returns, and difficulties downloading the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

On social media, frustrated users highlighted their struggles, prompting the department to respond directly. The official handle urged anyone facing persistent issues to contact the support team with specific details. Still, for many filers, the one-day extension was the only practical solution to ensure compliance without penalty.

Deadline extension

The original due date for income tax return submissions was July 31, 2025. That deadline was first extended in August, and now again in September. Each time, the government cited the need to give taxpayers additional breathing room due to system challenges. While the latest extension may come as a relief, it has also raised questions about the reliability of the e-filing infrastructure.

For most individuals and businesses, failing to file by the extended deadline of September 16 will result in a financial penalty. The government has been clear that it does not plan to provide further relaxations. As a result, tax experts are urging people to use the extra day wisely and complete their filings without delay.

Whether the portal can withstand another intense surge of traffic remains to be seen. For now, millions of taxpayers are racing against the clock, hoping that the extended deadline and technical fixes will finally allow them to get through.