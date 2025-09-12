ITR deadline Sept 15: Taxpayers grapple with tech glitches; I-T dept advises this for smooth filing

ITR filing 2025: With just three days remaining to file income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2024-25, taxpayers are facing technical glitches across key e-filing platforms, adding to the usual end-of-season stress. The Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) portals have been intermittently unavailable due to higher-than-normal traffic, leaving users frustrated and venting on social media.

This year, ITR filings have been slower compared to last year. By September 11, only 5.47 crore returns had been filed, whereas 7.28 crore ITRs were submitted by July 31, 2024. The TRACES portal, crucial for accessing Form 26AS, downloading TDS certificates, and verifying tax credits, has also been down since September 11, further aggravating taxpayers and professionals alike.

The Income Tax Department (I-T Dept) has recommended specific browser and system specifications to ensure smooth filing:

Browsers: Microsoft Edge (v88+), Chrome (v88+), Firefox/Mozilla (v86+), Opera (v66+)

Operating Systems: Windows 7.x or above, Linux, and Mac OS

Other requirements: CSS and JavaScript must be enabled for proper portal functionality, cookies must be allowed, and a Class 2 or Class 3 Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) is mandatory for certain filings.

This year, the filing process has been more challenging due to the late release of ITR utilities. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the non-audit ITR deadline from July 31 to September 15, but most utilities were made available later than usual. For example:

29 May 2025: ITR-1, ITR-4 Excel utilities

4 June 2025: ITR-1, ITR-4 online utilities

11 July 2025: ITR-2, ITR-3 Excel utilities

17 July 2025: ITR-2 online utility

30 July 2025: ITR-3 offline and online utility

8 August 2025: ITR-5 Excel utility

14 August 2025: ITR-6 Excel utility

Last year, taxpayers had nearly three months to prepare, as most forms were released by early April. This year, the compressed timeline has created significant pressure for both individuals and chartered accountants.

Adding to the challenge, the weekend and bank holiday on September 13-14, combined with the 2nd Saturday on September 13, raises concerns about taxpayers needing to deposit cash for tax payments. Officials have yet to clarify if banks will remain open to facilitate deposits.

Missing the deadline can be costly. Taxpayers are liable for a late filing fee of up to Rs 5,000, capped at Rs 1,000 for incomes below Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, the Income Tax Department charges 1% monthly interest on any unpaid tax, calculated on a part-month basis.

As the clock ticks down, experts urge taxpayers to check system compatibility, prepare required documents, and file returns promptly to avoid penalties. The combination of technical glitches, delayed utilities, and a narrow window for filing makes timely preparation more critical than ever.