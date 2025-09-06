ITR filing 2025: Have you got a tax notice from I-T department? Understand how to respond

ITR filing: When the Income Tax Department identifies discrepancies, instances of non-compliance, or other issues linked to a taxpayer’s Income Tax Return (ITR), it issues an official communication known as an income tax notice. These notices are issued under different sections of the Income Tax Act and call for prompt attention to avoid penalties.

An Income Tax Notice can be defined as an official communication issued by the Income Tax Department to inform a taxpayer about discrepancies, missing details, delayed filing, or unreported income. Such notices may be sent irrespective of whether returns have been filed or not. It is important to first verify the authenticity of any notice on the official Income Tax Portal, as fraudulent notices are increasingly common. Once verified, the taxpayer must respond within 30 days of receiving the notice, since ignoring it can result in a penalty of up to Rs 10,000. Understanding the reason for the notice and submitting the reply only through the Income Tax Portal is essential to avoid further complications.

Here is a detailed overview of the types of income tax notices and the steps to take if you receive one.

Types of income tax notices

1. Intimation notice – Section 143(1)

This notice is issued after the preliminary assessment of a taxpayer’s ITR. The system-generated communication compares the details furnished in the return with information available in the department’s records. It indicates whether the return has been accepted as filed, a refund is due, or there are discrepancies leading to additional tax liability. It is not penal in nature but serves as an official summary of the reported income.

2. Assessment inquiry notices – Section 142

Notices under Section 142(1) are sent when the Assessing Officer (AO) believes the taxpayer has not filed their return or has left out essential details. These can also be issued even if a return has already been submitted, in cases where the AO suspects errors or omissions.

Under Section 142(2), the AO may demand submission of books of accounts or other documents to verify the claims made in the return. This also allows the AO to examine income from sources beyond those declared.

Section 142(3) notices are requests for written explanations on matters relevant to the assessment. These may relate to assets, liabilities, business activities, or other income sources.

3. Scrutiny notice – Section 143(2)

When the AO is not satisfied with the information in the return or finds missing details, a notice under Section 143(2) is issued. This scrutiny notice is served within three months from the end of the financial year in which the return was filed.

4. Income escaping assessment – Section 148

This notice is issued if the AO believes certain income has not been assessed during the regular process. It empowers the department to reassess the taxpayer’s income for the relevant financial year.

5. Demand notice – Section 156

Whenever tax, interest, penalty, fine, or any other sum is payable as per an order, the AO issues a demand notice under Section 156, specifying the amount due from the taxpayer.

How to respond to income tax notices

To address an income tax notice effectively, follow these steps:

Read the notice carefully to understand the reason for its issue.

Verify the notice on the official Income Tax Portal.

Navigate to Pending Action > e-Proceedings on the portal to access the notice.

Draft your response with clear explanations and attach supporting documents.

Submit the reply through the portal and keep the acknowledgement ID for records.

Monitor the portal and your email for further communication from the department.