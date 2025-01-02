ITR filing: Income Tax dept now allows you to lodge rectification requests online for incorrect ITR processing

The Income Tax Department has introduced a new feature on its e-filing portal that allows taxpayers to submit rectification requests online, even if their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) are currently being reviewed by the Assessing Officer (AO). This enhancement streamlines the process of error correction and eliminates the need for manual submissions.

Taxpayers should be aware that errors may occur during the processing of their Income Tax Returns (ITR) by the I-T department. These errors can typically be identified in documents such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or TDS certificates. To rectify these noticeable discrepancies, taxpayers are required to submit a rectification application to either the Centralised Processing Center (CPC) or the Assessing Officer (AO), based on their access rights to the ITR.

Previously, taxpayers encountered difficulties when trying to rectify errors in their ITRs. If the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) had the necessary access rights, rectification applications could be submitted electronically. However, when access rights were transferred to the AO, taxpayers were required to submit paper-based requests.

How to file a Rectification Application

Taxpayers now have the option to submit rectification requests online, even if their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) are under review by the Assessing Officer (AO). This enhanced feature simplifies the rectification process, eliminating the need for manual submissions that were frequently associated with delays and complications.

The updated system will allow taxpayers to file rectification requests online, regardless of who holds access rights.

Please access the Income Tax Return (ITR) e-filing portal.

Enter your credentials (User ID, password, and Captcha code) to log in.

After logging in, navigate to the ‘services’ tab.

Select ‘rectification’ from the drop-down menu.

Within the rectification section, opt for ‘Request to AO Seeking Rectification’.

Click on ‘New Request’ on the subsequent webpage to begin your rectification application.

Who can benefit from rectification facility?

The new feature addresses various issues, including discrepancies in reported income and tax records, missing or incorrect Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) credits, and exclusions of eligible deductions or exemptions.

In a recent development, the Income Tax Department has introduced a significant update for eligible taxpayers seeking the Section 87A tax rebate in the financial year 2023-24.

As of December 31, 2024, affected taxpayers have the option to file revised or belated Income Tax Returns (ITR) to claim the rebate.

Qualified individuals can submit revised or belated ITRs through the e-filing portal or the ITR filing utility. The department has confirmed that updated utilities for ITR forms 2 and 3, with the ability to claim the Section 87A rebate, will be available soon.